E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Protests, marches and public demonstrations more than treble in year

17 January, 2020 - 05:30
Global Climate Strike protests on the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Global Climate Strike protests on the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

An increasing number of people took to the streets to support protests, marches and rallies last year, as the number of public demonstrations staged across Suffolk more than trebled.

Police were made aware of 20 public demonstrations across the county during 2019 - a more than three-fold increase on the six reported over the previous year.

Demonstrations included climate change protests, pro-EU rallies and public objections to planning proposals.

In Norfolk, demonstrations more than quadrupled from five to 22, according to Freedom of Information data.

An individual's right to freedom of expression and assembly is protected under the European Convention of Human Rights.

Under the Public Order Act, police have the power to restrict or prohibit protests which risk serious disruption to public order, while offences like aggravated trespass and obstruction of a highway, and civil injunctions against events which cause harm or harassment, can also apply.

You may also want to watch:

Current police guidance - updated following the 2009 G20 summit protests - advises officers to start from a presumption of peaceful protests, maintain open communication with protestors, and use force only as a last resort.

Superintendent Matthew Rose, Head of Specialist Operations for Suffolk and Norfolk police, said: "Under the Public Order Act, anyone planning a moving demonstration needs to notify the police six days in advance.

"Even if it's not a moving demonstration, we would ask them to contact us for advice. We can put them in touch with key partners like the county council if there needs to be a road closure.

"In 2019, we formally deployed to five demonstrations. We often send one or two officers to support people in exercising their right to peaceful assembly. Not only are people entitled to do so, we have a responsibility to support their human rights.

"Mostly, our role is about advice and support to those wishing to demonstrate. The majority don't require any formal response.

"They vary from local demonstrations against infrastructure projects to more nationally prominent issues.

"All of the events we put resources to were policed by local officers, but we do have some officers specially trained to national standards.

"Police will intervene if there is any risk to public safety."

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Most Read

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former seafront pub site could become new block of flats

In 2009 the Lighthouse pub stood on Marine Parade East, which opened in 1998 and replaced Cordy's, a popular diner which had stood on the seafront since the 1930s Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Protests, marches and public demonstrations more than treble in year

Global Climate Strike protests on the Cornhill in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Woman with young child threatened with knife in Asda carpark

Have you seen this man? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Energy company accused of ‘devious tactics over A12 bypass negotiations

Members of Farnham Environment Residents and Neighbours campaigning against EDF Energy's preferred bypass route Picture: SARAH MORGAN

Drunk hospital visitor snatched laughing gas from ambulance at A&E

Lee Perry was jailed for a total of 24 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists