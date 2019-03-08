Sunny

Public to see plans for Western Way public services hub within weeks

PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 June 2019

An artist impression of what the new Western Way public services hub could look like. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

West Suffolk Council

Plans for an ambitious public sector hub combining leisure, police, NHS and education services in Bury St Edmunds are set to go out for public feedback within the next couple of weeks.

An artist's impression inside the development published in 2018. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS/PICK EVERARDAn artist's impression inside the development published in 2018. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS/PICK EVERARD

Last year an outline business case was drawn up for the development of the old depot in Olding Road, that will incorporate Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre, advice and support services like Citizens Advice, West Suffolk College space, police and NHS services.

It aims to be the next 'public sector hub' similar to that being built in Mildenhall.

During Friday's Suffolk Public Sector Leaders gathering of council leaders and chief executives, it emerged there are feasibility studies now taking place for similar hubs in Haverhill, Clare, Newmarket and Brandon.

Funding of £100,000 was approved for the next stage of the work, which will go out to public consultation in the next few weeks.

John Griffiths said Western Way was a John Griffiths said Western Way was a "huge and ambitious project". Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

West Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths said: "Western Way is a huge and very ambitious project right here.

"If successful it will transform the way public services and the private sector delivers and makes services better value for money, and more joined up."

It is a part of the national One Public Estate programme where public services are encouraged to share space.

Map of the proposed multi-million pound development Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS/PICK EVERARDMap of the proposed multi-million pound development Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS/PICK EVERARD

Alex Wilson from the project said: "Western Way is very much at its infancy, and this [consultation] would look to take us to the next level."

Mr Wilson said having public services sharing a space would unlock other sites for regeneration in Bury.

A full business case is expected to be published this autumn with a 2023 opening date eyed for the development, which will link up to West Suffolk House council offices.

Artist sketches were released in October last year when the plans were first mooted, with further artist impressions expected to be published as part of this summer's public consultation.

An artist's impression of the development by night published in 2018. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS/PICK EVERARDAn artist's impression of the development by night published in 2018. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS/PICK EVERARD

A firm date for when the consultation will launch has not yet been given.

The report presented to leaders said many public sector buildings in Bury were not suitable for future use, and added: "The proposed Western Way development in Bury St Edmunds will be a radical exemplar of co-location of public services through a regeneration project."

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

10 state pension facts for 50s-born women

Anne Taylor (left) and Patsy Franklin from the campaign 'Back to 60' outside the Royal Courts of Justice in on June 5, the the first day of a landmark legal case against the Government brought by women affected by the state pension age increase. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Mayor arrives at Ipswich Town for talks as Plymouth boss says 'we will respect whatever decision Dan makes'

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

