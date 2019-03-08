Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Could Suffolk be about to get more schools, roads and health centres to support housing growth?

PUBLISHED: 16:10 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 01 July 2019

Infrastructure such as dual carriageways will be among the areas assessed for the Suffolk Infrastructure Plan. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Infrastructure such as dual carriageways will be among the areas assessed for the Suffolk Infrastructure Plan. Picture: GREGG BROWN

New roads, health centres and schools could be planned in Suffolk in a bid to improve the county's infrastructure.

Stephen Baker, East Suffolk Council chief executive said it would help keep Suffolk at the forefront of any changes. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCILStephen Baker, East Suffolk Council chief executive said it would help keep Suffolk at the forefront of any changes. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

The Suffolk Infrastructure Plan will assess areas such as transport, health and education provision in the county.

Work is only in the early stages, but will effectively create a strategy for what Suffolk needs in the future to help complement its housing growth.

It is understood the plan will look at public transport, cycle routes and electric car charging points - but it is not yet clear whether the plan will include broadband provision or utility services such as gas and water.

It will sit alongside the Suffolk Growth Framework, which combines all the local plans for where future building development should take place in the county.

Speaking at the Suffolk Public Sector Leaders gathering of all council leaders and chief executives on Friday, East Suffolk Council chief executive Stephen Baker said: "We feel that infrastructure is something we need to work on.

You may also want to watch:

"We are one of the two counties in the country that do not have a motorway, but we feel that our overall infrastructure in Suffolk needs a review.

"It's very much in the early stages and it has to be on a countywide basis.

"It's to pull it all together and we can use that as a reference point, that will then give us the basis for bids for funding."

When asked if the plan could include further dual carriageways in the future, he said it could - adding: "It's about asking what is our infrastructure plan so that Suffolk can stay at the forefront of change."

A timeline for the Suffolk Infrastructure Plan has not yet been laid out, but will likely incorporate elements of individual councils' own growth and local plans.

Local plans largely look at available sites for housing. The infrastructure plan will look at associated elements needed for housing developments, such as new health centres and roads.

Work on some key areas has already been underway for some time, such as A14 junction improvements and a rollout of better broadband.

Most Read

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Commons speaker John Bercow ‘incredibly excited’ at opening of Colchester £12m innovation centre

From left, John Bercow, Cllr Tony Ball from Essex County Council, Jo Stevens from Oxford Innovation, University of Essex Vice-Chancellor Professor Anthony Forster and chief executive of SELEP Adam Bryan Picture: DAVE HIGGLETON

Ipswich Town striker Brown signs first professional deal

Zak Brown has signed a professional deal with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

‘Laughable’ - Shotley Gate rubbishes research claiming it is one of UK’s unhealthiest places to live

Shotley Gate, at the very tip of the peninsula, was in the top 10 unhelatiest places in Great Britian, according to research from the University of Liverpool Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Greater Anglia shows off its new Intercity trains for services to London

Standard class seating in the new Greater Anglia Intercity train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

RSPCA ‘shocked and disgusted’ by abuse allegations at poultry farms on Suffolk-Norfolk border

Inside the chicken shed at Brome Grange Farm Picture: Animal Justice Project
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists