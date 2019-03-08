Could Suffolk be about to get more schools, roads and health centres to support housing growth?

Infrastructure such as dual carriageways will be among the areas assessed for the Suffolk Infrastructure Plan. Picture: GREGG BROWN

New roads, health centres and schools could be planned in Suffolk in a bid to improve the county's infrastructure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephen Baker, East Suffolk Council chief executive said it would help keep Suffolk at the forefront of any changes. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL Stephen Baker, East Suffolk Council chief executive said it would help keep Suffolk at the forefront of any changes. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

The Suffolk Infrastructure Plan will assess areas such as transport, health and education provision in the county.

Work is only in the early stages, but will effectively create a strategy for what Suffolk needs in the future to help complement its housing growth.

It is understood the plan will look at public transport, cycle routes and electric car charging points - but it is not yet clear whether the plan will include broadband provision or utility services such as gas and water.

It will sit alongside the Suffolk Growth Framework, which combines all the local plans for where future building development should take place in the county.

Speaking at the Suffolk Public Sector Leaders gathering of all council leaders and chief executives on Friday, East Suffolk Council chief executive Stephen Baker said: "We feel that infrastructure is something we need to work on.

You may also want to watch:

"We are one of the two counties in the country that do not have a motorway, but we feel that our overall infrastructure in Suffolk needs a review.

"It's very much in the early stages and it has to be on a countywide basis.

"It's to pull it all together and we can use that as a reference point, that will then give us the basis for bids for funding."

When asked if the plan could include further dual carriageways in the future, he said it could - adding: "It's about asking what is our infrastructure plan so that Suffolk can stay at the forefront of change."

A timeline for the Suffolk Infrastructure Plan has not yet been laid out, but will likely incorporate elements of individual councils' own growth and local plans.

Local plans largely look at available sites for housing. The infrastructure plan will look at associated elements needed for housing developments, such as new health centres and roads.

Work on some key areas has already been underway for some time, such as A14 junction improvements and a rollout of better broadband.