Pubs and bars prepare for crunch England v Germany Euro 2020 clash

Published: 7:30 AM June 29, 2021

Paul Summers, landlord at the Railway Tavern in Saxmundham, is expecting a full house for the game - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk's pubs and bars are expecting big crowds this evening as the nation prepares for England's European Championship crunch clash with Germany.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions will face off against Germany in the last 16 game at Wembley, with the winner going through to the quarter-final to play either Sweden or Ukraine.

Kick-off for the big match is 5pm and football fans are expected to pour into the county's venues straight from work.

Mr Summers said there has been a good atmosphere during the Euros - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Paul Summers, landlord of the Railway Tavern in Saxmundham, is laying on some free food for his punters watching the knock-out game.

"I'm hoping for a big crowd. We've told people we've got chilli and garlic bread for everyone who turns up," he said.

"They will all be leaving work so we're encouraging them to come straight here.

"It's been a good atmosphere in here, people are enjoying it. We've got three screens and every seat inside is covered by one screen at least.

"We've got a German punter who comes in and he is well up for it. It's all good banter.

"I have a feeling we are going to win. Germany aren't playing that well, they may pick up their game because of us but I think we will pick up our game.

"Everyone's looking forward to it and we should have a full house."

Harry Kane will be hoping to get off the mark for the tournament against Germany - Credit: PA

Jane Waterman, landlady of the White Horse at Beyton, near Bury St Edmunds, said she is also expecting more customers through the door for the game.

"We are expecting quite a good turn-out. The England matches have brought more people in. We've got a big screen and a television outside on the patio so people can sit outside if it suits them better.

"We'll obviously be keeping to the Covid regulations, table service and everything.

"I think England are going to win, I'll say 2-1."

England kick off against Germany at 5pm - Credit: PA

According to betting figures, Mr Summers and Mrs Waterman are not the only ones backing England to make the quarter-final.

Millions of bets will be placed on the match and so far more punters have put money on England winning than Germany, according to the bookies.

David Stevens, Coral spokesman, said tonight's game is expected to be the busiest match for betting since England faced Croatia in the 2018 World Cup.

Odds on England winning on penalties are set at 12-1 - but Germany inflicting more penalty heartache has equal odds, according to Coral.

Punters' faith in Harry Kane has also pushed Coral's odds of him scoring a hat-trick from 100-1 to 80-1, even though he is yet to score in the tournament.

Mr Stevens added that while England are currently the third favourites to win the tournament behind France and Italy, if they beat Germany on Tuesday they would "almost certainly" shoot to the top.







