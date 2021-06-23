Published: 7:00 PM June 23, 2021

People of Suffolk are spoilt for choice when it comes to pubs with play areas - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

With more people looking for pubs that offer al fresco dining it can sometimes be a struggle to also find a venue that has a place for children to play.

Play areas give parents the chance to chill out while their kids let off some steam.

Here is a selection of Suffolk's pubs with play areas for children to enjoy:

The Golf, Ipswich

The Golf along Foxhall Road has a great outside play area situated in the pub's big beer garden.

The Golf pub has a great children's play area within their big beer garden - Credit: The Golf Hotel

It is a perfect place for family and friends to meet up outside and let the children play in the area, whilst the parents relax with a drink and some food.

The pub offers a wide selection of food, including all the pub classics.

One person left a review on Trip Advisor, saying the play area was great, and the pub had a good atmosphere and was a lovely place to be, especially in the summer.

The Retreat, Stowupland

This pub has a large play area with a slide, swings, and toy cars, which are all quite secure.

Parents can enjoy pub classics while the children play on the outside play area.

There is occasionally live music at the venue with regular quiz nights held on the last Monday of every month.

Swallow, Ipswich

The venue, which is run by Brewers Fayre, has an excellent indoor play area which is open seven days a week and costs £3.50 per child, or £4 for play and unlimited coffee.

It is perfect for family and friends to meet up and let the children run wild in the play area.

The play area does have a maximum height restriction of 145cm but children who are under 90cm go for free.

The venue also serves a wide range of food and drink.

The family favourite Sunday carvery is also making a return to the pub.

Thrasher, Ipswich

The Hungry Horse pub which is in Nacton Road has a great play area at the front of the pub.

Parents are able to sit outside enjoying their favourite food and drinks watching their little ones play on the red and white climbing frame.

The pub also has its own ice cream bar inside, a perfect treat for the kids to have after running around on the apparatus.

The Crown, Hartest

The Crown has a lovely play area suitable for little children in the beer garden.

The outside play area has a slide, climbing wall and a bridge walk.

The Crown at Hartest has a great outdoor play area which is perfect for little children - Credit: The Crown

It is strongly recommended that you book in advance if you want to sit inside the pub.

Bookings are not required for outside seating but customers are welcome to bring their own picnic blanket or folding chairs in case all tables are in use upon arrival.

The Five Bells, Great Cornard

The Great Cornard pub, situated on Bures Road has a brilliant children's play area at the rear of the pub.

The play area is right next to the beer garden, so parents are able to keep a close eye on their kids while they are enjoying themselves.

The family friendly pub, usually hosts events outside in the summer months so the play area is great for the children to enjoy while the adults enjoy some live entertainment.

White Horse Hotel, Leiston

This pub has a great outdoor wooden play area, that is suitable for children of all ages.

It also has a slide, swing and a climbing wall.

The pub also allows dogs into the beer garden, so it is the perfect place for the whole family to spend the afternoon out.



