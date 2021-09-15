Suffolk pumpkin patch named among most Instagrammable in the UK
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
A spot in Suffolk has been named among the most Instagrammable places to go pumpkin picking in the UK.
Undley Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze, near Bury St Edmunds, has taken the top spot for the region with the most Instagram hashtags. The pumpkin patch also ranked as the 13th most Instagrammable in the whole of the UK.
According to figures put together by diys.com #undleypumpkinpatch has been used 2,362 times by Instagram users.
The pumpkin patch has been running for more than two decades, and includes a maize maze, giant inflatables, face painting, straw bale pyramid and seasonal craft stalls.
The bosses of the site said booking is essential for those wishing to visit this year.
The Southwold Maize Maze was also named the third best for those Instagram shots with 562 hashtags.
The pumpkin patch, which is more commonly known for its mazes, opens to pickers ahead of Halloween while also offering a children's play area, bouncy pillows and go-karts.
You may also want to watch:
The patch was so popular last year that it sold out of pumpkins. Tickets for this years event are not yet available, however.
For plenty more things-to-do for Halloween in Suffolk this year, click here.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Town beaten as young Hammers punish Blues
- 2 Daylight dogging makes beauty spot 'no-go area'
- 3 'Fly high gorgeous girl' - Alliyah, 17, dies after collision
- 4 'He will be missed by so many' - Tribute to Harry, 21, after fatal stabbing
- 5 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
- 6 'We're a soft touch' - Cook on defeat to West Ham U21s
- 7 Three Suffolk villages listed among best in the UK
- 8 'I promised him we would make change': Mum's vow to her much-loved son
- 9 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to West Ham's Under 21s
- 10 Former captain Leadbitter's message to Town fans as he retires