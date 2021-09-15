News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Suffolk pumpkin patch named among most Instagrammable in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:58 AM September 15, 2021    Updated: 10:59 AM September 15, 2021
Imogen Moles, six, with Samuel O'Neill, eight, and his brother Oliver, 13, from Ipswich, with their

Undley Pumpkin Patch has been named the most Instagrammable pumpkin patch in East Anglia - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A spot in Suffolk has been named among the most Instagrammable places to go pumpkin picking in the UK. 

Undley Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze, near Bury St Edmunds, has taken the top spot for the region with the most Instagram hashtags. The pumpkin patch also ranked as the 13th most Instagrammable in the whole of the UK.

According to figures put together by diys.com #undleypumpkinpatch has been used 2,362 times by Instagram users.

Elsie Mackenzie, five, and her brother George, two, from Elmswell, hitch a dry ride through the mud

Elsie Mackenzie, five, and her brother George, two, from Elmswell, hitch a dry ride through the mud with their pumpkins at the Undley Pumpkin Patch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The pumpkin patch has been running for more than two decades, and includes a maize maze, giant inflatables, face painting, straw bale pyramid and seasonal craft stalls. 

The bosses of the site said booking is essential for those wishing to visit this year.

The Southwold Maize Maze was also named the third best for those Instagram shots with 562 hashtags. 

The pumpkin patch, which is more commonly known for its mazes, opens to pickers ahead of Halloween while also offering a children's play area, bouncy pillows and go-karts. 

Pick your own pumpkin patch Picture: SOUTHWOLD MAIZE MAZE

Pick your own pumpkin patch Picture: SOUTHWOLD MAIZE MAZE - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

The patch was so popular last year that it sold out of pumpkins. Tickets for this years event are not yet available, however.

For plenty more things-to-do for Halloween in Suffolk this year, click here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town beaten as young Hammers punish Blues
  2. 2 Daylight dogging makes beauty spot 'no-go area'
  3. 3 'Fly high gorgeous girl' - Alliyah, 17, dies after collision
  1. 4 'He will be missed by so many' - Tribute to Harry, 21, after fatal stabbing
  2. 5 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
  3. 6 'We're a soft touch' - Cook on defeat to West Ham U21s
  4. 7 Three Suffolk villages listed among best in the UK
  5. 8 'I promised him we would make change': Mum's vow to her much-loved son
  6. 9 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to West Ham's Under 21s
  7. 10 Former captain Leadbitter's message to Town fans as he retires
Suffolk Live
Halloween
Southwold News
Suffolk
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A car has crashed into the front of the M&S Foodhall in Martlesham Heath

Suffolk Live

Car ploughs into front of M&S Foodhall

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 30 Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Alan Brazil arrives at the Radio Academy Arqiva Hall of Fame Fellowship honours event at The Savoy i

Alan Brazil set to return to radio after heart operation

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin, Cameron Burgess and Rekeem Harper after Bolton Wanderers had scored their fifth.

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 5-2 home loss to...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon