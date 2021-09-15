Suffolk pumpkin patch named among most Instagrammable in the UK

Published: 10:58 AM September 15, 2021 Updated: 10:59 AM September 15, 2021

Undley Pumpkin Patch has been named the most Instagrammable pumpkin patch in East Anglia - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A spot in Suffolk has been named among the most Instagrammable places to go pumpkin picking in the UK.

Undley Pumpkin Patch and Maize Maze, near Bury St Edmunds, has taken the top spot for the region with the most Instagram hashtags. The pumpkin patch also ranked as the 13th most Instagrammable in the whole of the UK.

According to figures put together by diys.com #undleypumpkinpatch has been used 2,362 times by Instagram users.

Elsie Mackenzie, five, and her brother George, two, from Elmswell, hitch a dry ride through the mud with their pumpkins at the Undley Pumpkin Patch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The pumpkin patch has been running for more than two decades, and includes a maize maze, giant inflatables, face painting, straw bale pyramid and seasonal craft stalls.

The bosses of the site said booking is essential for those wishing to visit this year.

The Southwold Maize Maze was also named the third best for those Instagram shots with 562 hashtags.

The pumpkin patch, which is more commonly known for its mazes, opens to pickers ahead of Halloween while also offering a children's play area, bouncy pillows and go-karts.

Pick your own pumpkin patch Picture: SOUTHWOLD MAIZE MAZE - Credit: Archant

The patch was so popular last year that it sold out of pumpkins. Tickets for this years event are not yet available, however.

For plenty more things-to-do for Halloween in Suffolk this year, click here.