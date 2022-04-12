'It's fantastic' - Joy as Suffolk Punch gives birth to her first foal
- Credit: Tracey Pettitt
The Suffolk Punch Trust near Woodbridge is celebrating after it welcomed the arrival of its first foal this year.
The new-born, called Illustrious, was born last Monday to mare Dorothy at the trust's stud in Hollesley.
Illustrious, who was given his name by the trust's chairman, is fit and healthy and made his first visit outside the stable on Monday.
The Suffolk Punch Trust works to preserve the critically endangered breed, which has become an icon of the county of Suffolk.
Suffolk Punches remains among the most threatened of Britain's native horse species, according to the Rare Breeds Survival Trust's watchlist.
Speaking about the trust's new arrival, visitor centre manager Sonja Moon said: "It's fantastic for us because they are critically endangered species.
"Every foal matters and it is our first foal of the season, which is always very exciting.
Most Read
- 1 A12 reopens after police incident causes delays of 75 minutes
- 2 Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again
- 3 'Stunning' Suffolk home features on new Channel 4 show
- 4 New farm shop and café opens in Hintlesham
- 5 Suffolk-based publisher sold to industry giant
- 6 Five arrested as police called to incident in Ipswich
- 7 Former swimming pool complex set for demolition under council plans
- 8 Reopening date nears for historic Saxmundham hotel
- 9 Fuller Flavour: Full faith in McKenna, and my player of the year vote
- 10 Person taken to hospital as A12 northbound closed after crash
"The first day members of the public got to see him was yesterday when he came out.
"They all loved him. We get lots of emails in asking when the foals are coming and a lot of people adopt the horses and Dorothy is one of the favourites here, and people are very excited."
Mrs Moon is expecting a busy season this year as two more of the trust's mares are expecting foals, with the centre also looking after visiting animals.
She added: "We have got another two of our own mares that are pregnant so we will have those giving birth in the next few months, but we also have lots of visiting mares here who have come here to be foaled, so it will be quite busy here once they have all given birth."
The trust also recently purchased new equipment worth £20,000 will hopefully help ensure the future of the endangered Suffolk Punch.
The new scientific equipment will help vets to look at the quality of the sperm and store it correctly to ensure it can play a role in the breeding programme
Another specialist piece of equipment can be mounted by the horses to help with sample collection.