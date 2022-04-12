'It's fantastic' - Joy as Suffolk Punch gives birth to her first foal

The Suffolk Punch Trust is celebrating the birth of their first foal of the season - Credit: Tracey Pettitt

The Suffolk Punch Trust near Woodbridge is celebrating after it welcomed the arrival of its first foal this year.

The new-born, called Illustrious, was born last Monday to mare Dorothy at the trust's stud in Hollesley.

Illustrious, who was given his name by the trust's chairman, is fit and healthy and made his first visit outside the stable on Monday.

The Suffolk Punch Trust works to preserve the critically endangered breed, which has become an icon of the county of Suffolk.

Dorothy gave birth to her first foal at the Suffolk Punch Trust near Woodbridge - Credit: Tracey Pettitt

Suffolk Punches remains among the most threatened of Britain's native horse species, according to the Rare Breeds Survival Trust's watchlist.

Speaking about the trust's new arrival, visitor centre manager Sonja Moon said: "It's fantastic for us because they are critically endangered species.

"Every foal matters and it is our first foal of the season, which is always very exciting.

"The first day members of the public got to see him was yesterday when he came out.

"They all loved him. We get lots of emails in asking when the foals are coming and a lot of people adopt the horses and Dorothy is one of the favourites here, and people are very excited."

Mrs Moon is expecting a busy season this year as two more of the trust's mares are expecting foals, with the centre also looking after visiting animals.

She added: "We have got another two of our own mares that are pregnant so we will have those giving birth in the next few months, but we also have lots of visiting mares here who have come here to be foaled, so it will be quite busy here once they have all given birth."

The trust also recently purchased new equipment worth £20,000 will hopefully help ensure the future of the endangered Suffolk Punch.

Specialist equipment will be used to help ensure the future of the Suffolk Punch - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The new scientific equipment will help vets to look at the quality of the sperm and store it correctly to ensure it can play a role in the breeding programme

Another specialist piece of equipment can be mounted by the horses to help with sample collection.