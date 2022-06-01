Champion Suffolk Punch honours breeder
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The champion Suffolk Punch at this year's Suffolk Show was being exhibited in tribute to her breeder.
Ballasyre Mandy, a five-year-old mare, is now owned by Katherine Rivett, the daughter of well-known horse breeder Trevor Hemmings who died recently.
He had bred Balllasyre Mandy and her mother and the success crowned a great show for the breed, said Mark Donsworth, chair of the Suffolk Horse Society.
He said: "This has been a great show for the Suffolk Punch - both the in-hand and turnout classes.
"There are only 24 teams in the country and we had five here - this is the show many people want to come to.
"In fact, when you have as many entries as we had people look at the numbers here and ask 'is the breed really so endangered?' but when you consider there are only 78 breeding mares in the country you see how rare it is - but we get so many entries here."
Mrs Rivett was not able to be at the show but was thrilled to hear the news about the success.
Reserve champion was Holbeache Scarlett, a filly owned by Mrs Lawrence Hopkins.