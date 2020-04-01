E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH as Suffolk Punch foal takes her first steps into the world

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 April 2020

Elsie and Rose go out for a walk Picture: COXWELL STUD

Elsie and Rose go out for a walk Picture: COXWELL STUD

Archant

Rose the Suffolk Punch foal as just hours old when she made her first steps into the world.

Rose and her mother Elsie were able to take their first steps into the Suffolk countryside around a day after she was born.

Coxwell Rose, as she is officially known, was named in memory of her grandmother, Kingsmead Rose, who died earlier this year.

Rose is one of the first foals to be born this year and will become an important part of her breed’s future.

The Suffolk Punch is an endangered breed and is considered highly at risk.

Their population heavily declined following the First World War and has struggled ever since, as the need for heavy horses declined following mechanisation.

READ MORE: First 2020 Suffolk Punch foal born in Suffolk

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in seaside town

A huge emergency service response was spotted in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

More than 500 cases of coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex

A woman wears a face mask in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shocking figures show further 563 deaths to coronavirus

A record number of coronavirus cases has been confirmed in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road closed after car collides with lamp-post

A stretch of the B1115 in Great Waldingfield has been closed by Suffolk police after a Mini Cooper was involved in a collision with a lamp-post Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged after armed robbery at Tesco Express

Police at the scene at Tesco Express in Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD
Drive 24