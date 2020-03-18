E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

First 2020 Suffolk Punch foal born in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 12:33 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 18 March 2020

Coppermantle Big Stig the first Suffolk Punch foal of 2020 Picture: STEFF EVANS

Coppermantle Big Stig the first Suffolk Punch foal of 2020 Picture: STEFF EVANS

The first Suffolk punch foal of the year has been born in the county.

Coppermantle Big Stig and his mother Faith Picture: STEFF EVANSCoppermantle Big Stig and his mother Faith Picture: STEFF EVANS

Coppermantle Big Stig was born at Rede Hall Farm, near Bury St Edmunds on March 8, making him the first Suffolk foal to be born anywhere in the world this year.

The Suffolk Punch is an endangered breed and is considered highly at risk.

Their population heavily declined following the First World War and has struggled ever since, as the need for heavy horses declined following mechanisation.

Last year there were 34 Suffolk punch foals born across the world and hopes are high that a similar amount of foals will be born this year.

Steff Evans, administrator for the Suffolk Horse Society, said: “As the Suffolk has become critically endangered with only 500 in the UK, every birth is welcomed with excitement.”

Ms Evans said it was great to see that the new birthing season was now well under way.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

What do I do with my rubbish if I’m self-isolating due to coronavirus?

Rubbish collections in Suffolk will continue as normal for now. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

What do I do with my rubbish if I’m self-isolating due to coronavirus?

Rubbish collections in Suffolk will continue as normal for now. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Persistent’ stalker videoed and photographed woman in shocking case of harassment

Simon Bourdon, 58, of Main Road in Woolverstone. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Easter event cancelled – but 500 chocolate eggs will still be distributed

Lowestoft Lions still plan to distribute the 500 chocolate eggs they have bought despite cancelling their Easter Egg Trail. A scene from last year's event. Picture: Mick Howes

‘A true Suffolk legend’ - Tributes paid to Suffolk cricket stalwart Norman Atkins

Norman Atkins has been described as a 'true Suffolk legend' after his death at the age of 81. Picture: SUFFOLK CCA

Singer broadcasts live to care homes to ‘bring light in time of darkness’ during coronavirus

Robert Jerome performs at care homes across East Anglia and London venues. Picture: ROBERT JEROME
Drive 24