First 2020 Suffolk Punch foal born in Suffolk

Coppermantle Big Stig the first Suffolk Punch foal of 2020 Picture: STEFF EVANS

The first Suffolk punch foal of the year has been born in the county.

Coppermantle Big Stig was born at Rede Hall Farm, near Bury St Edmunds on March 8, making him the first Suffolk foal to be born anywhere in the world this year.

The Suffolk Punch is an endangered breed and is considered highly at risk.

Their population heavily declined following the First World War and has struggled ever since, as the need for heavy horses declined following mechanisation.

Last year there were 34 Suffolk punch foals born across the world and hopes are high that a similar amount of foals will be born this year.

Steff Evans, administrator for the Suffolk Horse Society, said: “As the Suffolk has become critically endangered with only 500 in the UK, every birth is welcomed with excitement.”

Ms Evans said it was great to see that the new birthing season was now well under way.