Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

PUBLISHED: 11:30 15 June 2020

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Suffolk Punch breeder who has been rearing foals for decades celebrated a new arrival this spring and lockdown has provided the perfect time to get to know him.

Tom Walne with his Suffolk Punches Heather and Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTom Walne with his Suffolk Punches Heather and Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tom Walne is well known across the county, and he has named Whitton Roger after Roger Clark, a dear friend who passed away recently.

The foal born at the beginning of April, has ties to royalty as his aunt Whitton Poppy was generously donated to the Queen for her Golden Jubilee – his mother is Whitton Wild Heather, sister to Poppy.

Tom and his wife Sandy have reared Roger at their home in Westerfield and the foal has been getting plenty of attention during lockdown.

Roger has been named after Tom and Sandy's dear friend, Roger Clark. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRoger has been named after Tom and Sandy's dear friend, Roger Clark. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The farmer took part in the Suffolk Show for over 30 years and 2018 was the first year he didn’t show any animals.

The very first Punch foal to be born in the world this year was Coppermantle Big Stig, at Rede Hall Farm near Bury St Edmunds.

The Suffolk Punch Trust in Hollesley also welcomed three foals Colony Gremlin, Colony Gunther and the newly named Colony Gigi.

