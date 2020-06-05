Meet these adorable spring Suffolk Punch foals

Baby baby just hours after she was born at the Suffolk Punch Trust.

The Suffolk Punch Trust has welcomed three new foals this spring - and you could win the chance to name the newborn filly if you enter its fundraiser.

Colony Gremlin was named by the winner of a public fundraiser held by the Suffolk Punch Trust.

There have been 22 Suffolk Punch foals born across the UK this spring.

The first two foals of the season have been male. Colony Gremlin was born in early April, while the second colt was born in mid April named Colony Gunther – perhaps by a fan of US sitcom Friends.

Gremlin’s birth was a little stressful for the stud and it happened in the middle of the night, as many do, but mother and baby are now doing very well.

On May 3 the last foal was finally born, a filly who goes by ‘Baby baby’ for now - though a competition has been launched to name her.

Colony Gunther was named in a prize draw - perhaps by a fan of the US sitcom Friends.

Vumba Deeanne suffered through a difficult labour and after foaling Baby, who was sired by Stockton Boxer, she developed Metritis - which is an infection of the uterine wall.

Thankfully, staff and vets acted very quickly and got the infection under control after round the clock treatment. Sadly though, the illness has left Deeanne laminitic, which is inflammation of the soft tissue structure that attach two bones of the foot to the hoof wall, causing extreme pain.

The infection was likely to have been caused by a small piece of placenta left in the uterus.

A trust spokesman said: “We continue to work with our vets to keep Deeanne as comfortable as possible.

“She is still in her stable wearing foot supports and now on a low dose of painkillers, so each day we are getting closer to a full recovery.”

Baby baby will be officially named in the fundraiser. Donating £1 to the trust gets you free entry to the draw.

The name must begin with the letter G and the draw will close on Tuesday, June 9, with the winner being announced on June 10.

The stud was due to open in March but was forced to keep the gates closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The trust spokesman added: “It has been devastating for us not to be able to share our foals, Suffolk lambs and hilarious pygmy goats with you.

“It has also been pretty difficult for our finances which have been depleted by the closure – therefore we rely on our supporters, donations and any fundraising we can do.”

To enter the draw for a chance to win naming the filly, head to the Suffolk Punch website here.