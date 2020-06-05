E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Meet these adorable spring Suffolk Punch foals

PUBLISHED: 15:49 05 June 2020

Baby baby just hours after she was born at the Suffolk Punch Trust. Picture: SUFFOLK PUNCH TRUST

Baby baby just hours after she was born at the Suffolk Punch Trust. Picture: SUFFOLK PUNCH TRUST

Archant

The Suffolk Punch Trust has welcomed three new foals this spring - and you could win the chance to name the newborn filly if you enter its fundraiser.

Colony Gremlin was named by the winner of a public fundraiser held by the Suffolk Punch Trust. Picture: SUFFOLK PUNCH TRUSTColony Gremlin was named by the winner of a public fundraiser held by the Suffolk Punch Trust. Picture: SUFFOLK PUNCH TRUST

There have been 22 Suffolk Punch foals born across the UK this spring.

The first two foals of the season have been male. Colony Gremlin was born in early April, while the second colt was born in mid April named Colony Gunther – perhaps by a fan of US sitcom Friends.

Gremlin’s birth was a little stressful for the stud and it happened in the middle of the night, as many do, but mother and baby are now doing very well.

On May 3 the last foal was finally born, a filly who goes by ‘Baby baby’ for now - though a competition has been launched to name her.

Colony Gunther was named in a prize draw - perhaps by a fan of the US sitcom Friends. Picture: SUFFOLK PUNCH TRUSTColony Gunther was named in a prize draw - perhaps by a fan of the US sitcom Friends. Picture: SUFFOLK PUNCH TRUST

Vumba Deeanne suffered through a difficult labour and after foaling Baby, who was sired by Stockton Boxer, she developed Metritis - which is an infection of the uterine wall.

Thankfully, staff and vets acted very quickly and got the infection under control after round the clock treatment. Sadly though, the illness has left Deeanne laminitic, which is inflammation of the soft tissue structure that attach two bones of the foot to the hoof wall, causing extreme pain.

You may also want to watch:

The infection was likely to have been caused by a small piece of placenta left in the uterus.

A trust spokesman said: “We continue to work with our vets to keep Deeanne as comfortable as possible.

“She is still in her stable wearing foot supports and now on a low dose of painkillers, so each day we are getting closer to a full recovery.”

Baby baby will be officially named in the fundraiser. Donating £1 to the trust gets you free entry to the draw.

The name must begin with the letter G and the draw will close on Tuesday, June 9, with the winner being announced on June 10.

The stud was due to open in March but was forced to keep the gates closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The trust spokesman added: “It has been devastating for us not to be able to share our foals, Suffolk lambs and hilarious pygmy goats with you.

“It has also been pretty difficult for our finances which have been depleted by the closure – therefore we rely on our supporters, donations and any fundraising we can do.”

To enter the draw for a chance to win naming the filly, head to the Suffolk Punch website here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Primary school closes as staff member tested for coronavirus

Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury has closed while a staff member receives a test for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teen charged in connection with Stowmarket ‘machete’ incident

Police in Stowmarket on Wednesday night Picture: HERMIONE WAY

‘Seeing the hanging baskets going up is a massive relief this year’

There are hundreds of completed hanging baskets and planters in Bury St Edmunds town centre Picture: JO SWEETMAN

How Tuesday’s crunch EFL vote will work as clubs consider Town’s play-off plan

The EFL will meet on Tuesday to discuss the future of the League One season

More thunder possible over the weekend

Weatherquest have said there is a chance of thunder in Suffolk on Saturday Picture: PETER CUTTS
Drive 24