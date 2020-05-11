Suffolk primary school pupils take the lead in online comedy show

Year 6 pupils, Lucas, Sam and Emily from St Gregory CEVC Primary School joined Mark Watson and Rufus Hound for the 24 hour comedy show The Watsonathon. Picture: ST GREGORY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

Pupils from a primary school in Sudbury took part in an online comedy show called The Watsonathon hosted by author and comedian Mark Watson to raise money for three different charities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Watson is a regular at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has featured on various television shows including Would I Lie To You? and Mock The Week. Picture: IMDb Mark Watson is a regular at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has featured on various television shows including Would I Lie To You? and Mock The Week. Picture: IMDb

Three children from St Gregory CEVC Primary School appeared on a section of the show called ‘Are You Smarter Than These 10 Year Olds?’ alongside actor Rufus Hound in a quiz on specialists subjects the children had chosen - technology, The Guinness Book of World Records and Harry Potter.

Year 6 pupils, Lucas, Sam and Emily joined the likes of Sara Millican and Dara O’Briain for the 24 hour comedy show to raise money for three causes - food charity FareShare, the Hospice Generation Network Income and Heckle the Virus fund.

Heckle the Virus is a charity specifically set up to help live performers who have seen their income dwindle in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak due to shows and events being cancelled.

Mark Watson is a regular at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has featured on various television shows including Would I Lie To You? and Mock The Week as well as appearing on the 2017 version of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Actor and comedian Rufus Hound also participated in the 'Are You Smarter Than These 10-year-olds?' segment with the Sudbury pupils. Picture: IMDb Actor and comedian Rufus Hound also participated in the 'Are You Smarter Than These 10-year-olds?' segment with the Sudbury pupils. Picture: IMDb

He said during the show: “The school are major players in the show every year and do some amazing challenges.

“It’s always one of my favourite moments in the show when the school group come and show us what they’ve done and join in.”

Rufus Hound is an actor and comedian who has appeared on shows such as Nevermind The Buzzcocks and Celebrity Juice as well as playing the part of Sam Swift in an episode of the BBC programme Doctor Who.

It was the third time pupils from school had participated in the show and the final score was 5-0 to the children much to the delight of the school and headteacher Daniel Woodrow.

He said: “We are really proud to be associated with the shows.

“They are a beacon of kindness and humanity and it is wonderful to be part of such a supportive community doing so much good for others in such a fun way.”

The Watsonathon has so far raised over £40,000 and you can still donate by pressing here.

You can watch the shows by pressing here.