E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk primary school pupils take the lead in online comedy show

PUBLISHED: 20:10 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:10 11 May 2020

Year 6 pupils, Lucas, Sam and Emily from St Gregory CEVC Primary School joined Mark Watson and Rufus Hound for the 24 hour comedy show The Watsonathon. Picture: ST GREGORY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL

Year 6 pupils, Lucas, Sam and Emily from St Gregory CEVC Primary School joined Mark Watson and Rufus Hound for the 24 hour comedy show The Watsonathon. Picture: ST GREGORY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL

Archant

Pupils from a primary school in Sudbury took part in an online comedy show called The Watsonathon hosted by author and comedian Mark Watson to raise money for three different charities.

Mark Watson is a regular at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has featured on various television shows including Would I Lie To You? and Mock The Week. Picture: IMDbMark Watson is a regular at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has featured on various television shows including Would I Lie To You? and Mock The Week. Picture: IMDb

Three children from St Gregory CEVC Primary School appeared on a section of the show called ‘Are You Smarter Than These 10 Year Olds?’ alongside actor Rufus Hound in a quiz on specialists subjects the children had chosen - technology, The Guinness Book of World Records and Harry Potter.

Year 6 pupils, Lucas, Sam and Emily joined the likes of Sara Millican and Dara O’Briain for the 24 hour comedy show to raise money for three causes - food charity FareShare, the Hospice Generation Network Income and Heckle the Virus fund.

Heckle the Virus is a charity specifically set up to help live performers who have seen their income dwindle in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak due to shows and events being cancelled.

Mark Watson is a regular at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has featured on various television shows including Would I Lie To You? and Mock The Week as well as appearing on the 2017 version of Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

Actor and comedian Rufus Hound also participated in the 'Are You Smarter Than These 10-year-olds?' segment with the Sudbury pupils. Picture: IMDbActor and comedian Rufus Hound also participated in the 'Are You Smarter Than These 10-year-olds?' segment with the Sudbury pupils. Picture: IMDb

He said during the show: “The school are major players in the show every year and do some amazing challenges.

“It’s always one of my favourite moments in the show when the school group come and show us what they’ve done and join in.”

Rufus Hound is an actor and comedian who has appeared on shows such as Nevermind The Buzzcocks and Celebrity Juice as well as playing the part of Sam Swift in an episode of the BBC programme Doctor Who.

It was the third time pupils from school had participated in the show and the final score was 5-0 to the children much to the delight of the school and headteacher Daniel Woodrow.

He said: “We are really proud to be associated with the shows.

“They are a beacon of kindness and humanity and it is wonderful to be part of such a supportive community doing so much good for others in such a fun way.”

The Watsonathon has so far raised over £40,000 and you can still donate by pressing here.

You can watch the shows by pressing here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Suffolk business ‘ready’ to get back to work following Prime Minister’s statement

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt (left) and Chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce John Dugmore. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Concern’ over visitors flocking to Suffolk coast after lockdown rules change

Aldeburgh residents have reported more visitors to the town in recent weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Village in shock after man, 27, is shot in the chest

The village of Woolpit, Suffolk, where a man was shot in the chest on Saturday night Picture: MIKE PAGE

Most Read

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Suffolk business ‘ready’ to get back to work following Prime Minister’s statement

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt (left) and Chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce John Dugmore. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Concern’ over visitors flocking to Suffolk coast after lockdown rules change

Aldeburgh residents have reported more visitors to the town in recent weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Village in shock after man, 27, is shot in the chest

The village of Woolpit, Suffolk, where a man was shot in the chest on Saturday night Picture: MIKE PAGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What is the timetable to relax the lockdown in Suffolk – from schools to cinemas and the Premier League?

People are being urged to wear face coverings when visiting shops or travelling on public transport. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge OPEN after earlier closure

The Orwell Bridge Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk primary school pupils take the lead in online comedy show

Year 6 pupils, Lucas, Sam and Emily from St Gregory CEVC Primary School joined Mark Watson and Rufus Hound for the 24 hour comedy show The Watsonathon. Picture: ST GREGORY CEVC PRIMARY SCHOOL

Could Suffolk writer’s books be the next Game of Thrones?

The Seraphim Collective Chronicles and The Shard Picture: James and Sue Bowman

Five easy homemade cocktail recipes you can make at home

Cocktails at Aurora Bar and Restuarant in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24