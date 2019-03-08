Youngsters join forces in WW1 burial ceremonies

Soldiers from the Royal Fusiliers bear the coffins at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's Wytschaete Military Cemetery, near Ypres Picture: GARETH FULLER / PA WIRE

Schoolchildren from Suffolk have taken part in poignant ceremonies in Belgium that saw the burial of Commonwealth and German soldiers from the First World War.

The students visited the German war cemetery at Langemark as part of the trip Picture: MILDENHALL COLLEGE ACADEMY The students visited the German war cemetery at Langemark as part of the trip Picture: MILDENHALL COLLEGE ACADEMY

Pupils from Mildenhall College Academy in Mildenhall and St Joseph's College in Ipswich formed a choir with youngsters from the Gymnasium Theodorianium in Paderborn for the service for the unknown soldiers.

The children sang In Flanders Fields as the remains of 13 Commonwealth servicemen were buried side by side with full military honours by soldiers from the Royal Fusiliers at Wytschaete Military Cemetery near Ypres yesterday (Thursday October 10).

Today they did the same at the reburial service for 125 German soldiers laid to rest at Langemark German war cemetery.

This evening the students from the three schools are due to take part in a special 'In Memoriam' concert at Wytschaete's church.

Mildenhall College Academy history teacher Ed Lowis, left, with pupils Hannah Reid, Maria Buckles, Emily Stokes, and Molly Kent visit the Christmas Day Truce memorial which all of the schools helped erect in 2014. Picture: MILDENHALL COLLEGE ACADEMY Mildenhall College Academy history teacher Ed Lowis, left, with pupils Hannah Reid, Maria Buckles, Emily Stokes, and Molly Kent visit the Christmas Day Truce memorial which all of the schools helped erect in 2014. Picture: MILDENHALL COLLEGE ACADEMY

The schools were invited to perform by Dig Hill 80, a major project excavating the battlefield near Wytschaete.

Daniel Todd of Mildenhall Academy said the two Suffolk schools had developed close ties with the Gymnasium over several years.

In 2014 they were all involved in creating a memorial to the famous Christmas Day Truce, which stands outside the Peace Village in Messines, Belgium.

He said: "We are excited and proud for our students to be asked to take part in such a high profile event.

Father Patrick O'Driscoll, padre of the Royal Fusiliers, leads the burial service at Wytschaete Military Cemetery Picture: GARETH FULLER / PA WIRE Father Patrick O'Driscoll, padre of the Royal Fusiliers, leads the burial service at Wytschaete Military Cemetery Picture: GARETH FULLER / PA WIRE

"We are pleased to continue the links we have with other schools, helping to remember the sacrifices made by soldiers from all over the world during the First World War."

Hill 80 was the site of a German gun emplacement where many UK and Commonwealth soldiers fell.

It is now due to be developed for housing but Belgian law requires that all battlefields have to be archaeologically excavated first.

Soldiers prepare to bury the coffins during the service Picture: GARETH FULLER / PA WIRE Soldiers prepare to bury the coffins during the service Picture: GARETH FULLER / PA WIRE

Hill 80 changed hands numerous times during the war and the heavy fighting left it unusable for farming but with the benefit of leaving it archaeologically intact.

Dig Hill 80 led a 1.1 hectare crowdfunded archaeological excavation of 550 metres of trenches and 430 bomb craters, with the remains of 110 soldiers - including British, French, German and South African personnel being discovered.

It was highly publicised, attracting international media attention and celebrity patronage from comedian Al Murray and support from military historian Dan Snow.

Dig Hill 80 head archaeologist Simon Verdegem said: "It is now about a year since the investigation into the soldiers of Hill 80 was completed.

"Thanks to massive international support from individuals and organisations, enough money was raised through crowdfunding to make a detailed excavation possible.

"The aim was not only to excavate the trenches but also to recover the soldiers. Now, the British and German soldiers will finally be given a definitive and dignified resting place along with their comrades.

"I dare to believe that it gives them peace, knowing that people from all over the world have joined forces to recover their mortal remains.

"In my opinion, this can count as a symbol of peace and reconciliation."