Investigation launched after dead puppy found in dog carrier

An investigation has been launched after a dead puppy was found in a dog carrier near Bury St Edmunds.

The puppy was found by a member of the public on a public footpath near Melford Road close to Audley End on August 12 and was taken to a nearby vet who then contacted the RSPCA.

The dead dog is thought to have only been eight weeks old and a Pomeranian or Pomeranian cross.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said the body of the puppy had started to decay and a cause of death could not be established and it had not been microchipped.

WARNING DISTRESSING IMAGE BELOW

RSPCA Inspector Emma Beynon, said: “This is so sad to think this poor puppy has died at such a young age.

"While we do not know the cause of death – the circumstances surrounding this are suspicious and I am keen to find out more about how the pup came to be found in this way.

“The pup was also found in what looks like a brand new carrier which still had a tag on. So I wanted to see if anyone recognised the carrier or may have recently sold a puppy to someone with this carrier.

The dog was found dead in a carrier - Credit: RSPCA

“Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or has any information that could assist the RSPCA’s investigation should contact the charity’s appeal line, confidentially, on 0300 123 8018.”

RSPCA bosses say they are incredibly concerned about the number of abandoned animals the organisation is being called out to and fear the cost of living crisis could be leading owners to make difficult decisions.

The spokesman added: "This incident is just one example of the heart-breaking cruelty the RSPCA deals with every day only the week before the two officers had been called out to collect 20 puppies who had been abandoned in a crate in a layby.

"The charity sees a rise of animal cruelty over the summer months with 245 reports of cruelty every day."