News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Investigation launched after dead puppy found in dog carrier

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:50 PM September 2, 2022
An eight-week-old puppy was found dead in a dog carrier near Bury St Edmunds

An eight-week-old puppy was found dead in a dog carrier near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: RSPCA

An investigation has been launched after a dead puppy was found in a dog carrier near Bury St Edmunds. 

The puppy was found by a member of the public on a public footpath near Melford Road close to Audley End on August 12 and was taken to a nearby vet who then contacted the RSPCA. 

The dead dog is thought to have only been eight weeks old and a Pomeranian or Pomeranian cross.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said the body of the puppy had started to decay and a cause of death could not be established and it had not been microchipped. 

WARNING DISTRESSING IMAGE BELOW

RSPCA Inspector Emma Beynon, said: “This is so sad to think this poor puppy has died at such a young age.

"While we do not know the cause of death – the circumstances surrounding this are suspicious and I am keen to find out more about how the pup came to be found in this way.

Most Read

  1. 1 New festival set to take off in Suffolk seaside town
  2. 2 Bill Turnbull took Suffolk to his heart
  3. 3 Deadline Day Live: Town complete two deals as Simpson departs
  1. 4 Town hoping to sign midfielder Camara before transfer deadline
  2. 5 Five of the most picturesque villages in Suffolk
  3. 6 Police appeal after man exposes himself in east Suffolk village
  4. 7 Town complete deal for Burton striker Ahadme
  5. 8 Police rescue dog from the side of A12
  6. 9 Plans submitted for 61 retirement living apartments in Suffolk town
  7. 10 Owner of 600-year-old pub fears 'end of the line' following price hikes

“The pup was also found in what looks like a brand new carrier which still had a tag on. So I wanted to see if anyone recognised the carrier or may have recently sold a puppy to someone with this carrier.

The dog was found dead in a carrier

The dog was found dead in a carrier - Credit: RSPCA

“Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or has any information that could assist the RSPCA’s investigation should contact the charity’s appeal line, confidentially, on 0300 123 8018.”

RSPCA bosses say they are incredibly concerned about the number of abandoned animals the organisation is being called out to and fear the cost of living crisis could be leading owners to make difficult decisions.

The spokesman added: "This incident is just one example of the heart-breaking cruelty the RSPCA deals with every day only the week before the two officers had been called out to collect 20 puppies who had been abandoned in a crate in a layby.

"The charity sees a rise of animal cruelty over the summer months with 245 reports of cruelty every day."

Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Smokey House, in Sudbourne, is on the market for offers over £550,000

'Fairytale' cottage up for sale for first time in over 90 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Town players celebrate after going 1-0 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment team were called to Red Lodge

Unexploded bomb found in Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are interest in Sheffield United's Danish striker Will Osula

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Town interested in Danish striker ahead of transfer deadline

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon