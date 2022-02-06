In pictures: How Suffolk marked proclamation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1952
It has been 70 years since Princess Elizabeth became Queen after the death of her father, King George VI.
And these pictures show the historic proclamation of the new monarch being made at the Cornhill in Ipswich and Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds, in February 1952.
Hundreds of people, including civic dignitaries and the military, gathered at the Cornhill for the moment.
The Royal Proclamation of the King’s death and the accession of Queen Elizabeth II was read out to the crowds by Bury St Edmunds town mayor.
The Queen, who has become the first ever British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee has been to Suffolk and north Essex many times including private visits as well as official dates.
This weekend, the Queen, 95, has set out her hopes for her daughter-in-law The Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.
To mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pubs, clubs and bars could stay open into the early hours of the extended bank holiday weekend in June.
And the Festival of Suffolk will be held this year as the county marks the platinum jubilee. It will feature a series of events, including a Torch Relay, concert at Trinity Park, and Suffolk Show, between May and September.
Events planned so far include:
- Newmarket Jubilee Race Day on Saturday, May 14.
- Queen’s Green Canopy planting of 770,000 trees and hedgerows.
- Torch Relay - a 580-mile route across the county ending at the Suffolk Show.
- Suffolk Day on June 21.
- Festival of the Sea.
- Festival Community Games on July 9.
- Jubilee beacon lighting on Thursday June 2.
- Community Big Lunches.
- Business expos.
- Suffolk Garland for The Queen, a commemorative book.
- Let’s Rock concert, on September 10 at Trinity Park.
- Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival on September 24-25.