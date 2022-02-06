In pictures: How Suffolk marked proclamation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1952

Hundreds attended the proclamation of Queen Elizabeth in Ipswich in 1952 - Credit: Courtesy of David Kindred

It has been 70 years since Princess Elizabeth became Queen after the death of her father, King George VI.

And these pictures show the historic proclamation of the new monarch being made at the Cornhill in Ipswich and Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds, in February 1952.

Hundreds of people, including civic dignitaries and the military, gathered at the Cornhill for the moment.

Princess Elizabeth became Queen 70 years ago. These were the scenes during the proclamation on the Cornhill in Ipswich in February 1952 - Credit: Courtesy of David Kindred

The Royal Proclamation of the King’s death and the accession of Queen Elizabeth II was read out to the crowds by Bury St Edmunds town mayor.

The Queen, who has become the first ever British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee has been to Suffolk and north Essex many times including private visits as well as official dates.

Crowds gathered on Angel Hill Bury St Edmunds for the proclamation of Queen Elizabeth following the death of her father King George VI. - Credit: Courtesy of David Kindred

This weekend, the Queen, 95, has set out her hopes for her daughter-in-law The Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

The proclamation was also read out in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Courtesy of David Kindred

To mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pubs, clubs and bars could stay open into the early hours of the extended bank holiday weekend in June.

And the Festival of Suffolk will be held this year as the county marks the platinum jubilee. It will feature a series of events, including a Torch Relay, concert at Trinity Park, and Suffolk Show, between May and September.

