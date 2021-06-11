Meet the Suffolk heroes who feature in the Queen's Birthday Honours list

Published: 10:30 PM June 11, 2021

Matthew Read and Simon Scammell of Suffolk Sails, who helped produce PPE at the start of the Covid crisis - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Community heroes who helped in the fight against Covid and leading industry figures are among those from Suffolk who have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for 2021.

Brendan Keaney

DanceEast chief executive Brendan Keaney has been made an OBE - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Creative industries were among the hardest-hit from Covid, but DanceEast chief executive Brendan Keaney has been recognised for his dedication to the arts over a 40-year career.

Aside from heading up Ipswich Waterfront-based DanceEast, Mr Keaney has also served on the board of Ipswich Central and has recently joined Suffolk New College as a governor.

His contributions to the community have been recognised with an OBE.

He said: "There's a strong sense that we've had a ghastly year. It's been difficult for so many people.

"I was both shocked and completely delighted that, after such a tough year, the arts and cultural sector should be recognised in this way.

"This award is also acknowledgment of the extraordinary work of both the board and staff teams at DanceEast. It is a fantastic organisation."

Matthew Read and Simon Scammell

Matthew Read and Simon Scammell of Suffolk Sails featured in the Birthday Honours list - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As the Covid crisis began and patient numbers at hospitals began to surge, Suffolk Sails' Matthew Read and Simon Scammell decided they would use the firm's 3D printing equipment to make PPE for frontline workers.

Instead of creating sails and covers for boats, the pair led a project which saw thousands of visors made for NHS workers across the country.

Mr Read and Mr Scammell have now both been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for their efforts in fighting the pandemic.

Mr Read said: "A friend of mine is a doctor and he said he saw people 3D printing visors. I thought I would do some for Ipswich Hospital.

"All my friends said they would donate money, and the next day the GoFundMe had £4,000 in it.

"I had to pull my finger out to do it. We were sending them to Wales, Scotland and all over the country.

"It's still a bit surreal - it hasn't really sank in. It's a very weird situation and I guess tomorrow we'll find out how weird it is."

Mr Scammell added: "It's is a bit of a surprise - quite a big surprise, actually. This is very unexpected."

Rick Wakeman

Rick Wakeman has been made a CBE in recognition of his music and TV career - Credit: PA

Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, who lives near Scole on the Suffolk-Norfolk border, has said he is "stunned and genuinely very proud" after being made a CBE.

The 72-year-old, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, said he wished his parents were alive to share the achievement.

Mr Wakeman has sold more than 50 million copies of his solo albums and has been recognised for his contributions to music and broadcasting.

He added: "It's a mixture of stunned and genuinely very proud.

"In a strange way, my first thought was, 'Gosh, I wish my mum and dad were here to witness this' but then I realised, of course, that my dad would be 105 and mum would be 103 - so the odds were heavily stacked against that."

Professor William Sutherland

The University of Cambridge's Professor William Sutherland has been made a CBE - Credit: Lloyd Mann

The University of Cambridge's Professor William Sutherland has been made a CBE for a career dedicated to evidence-based conservation.

Prof Sutherland, who lives near Bury St Edmunds, is one of the leading conservation scientists worldwide and has carried out extensive research on ecological processes, predicting the impacts of environmental change.

He is an author of six books and has acted as an adviser for the government on conservation.

Prof Sutherland said: "I wasn't expecting this. I'm absolutely delighted and it's a great pleasure to be recognised."

Neil Glendinning

Neil Glendinning, chief executive officer of Harwich Haven Authority - Credit: Harwich Haven Authority

The chief executive of Harwich Haven Authority Neil Glendinning, who lives near Beccles, was tasked with ensuring goods could still arrive the UK in the face of the Covid pandemic.

Mr Glendinning joined the authority in 1998 following a successful career in the Navy and has now been appointed as chair of the British Ports Association.

His service to freight transport has seen him awarded with an OBE.

Mr Glendinning said: "It goes without saying that 2020 was a very difficult year for many UK businesses and everyone worked really hard at Harwich Haven Authority to ensure that all Haven Ports were able to continue to bring essential supplies into the country.

“I am very honoured to have been recognised but I accept the award on behalf of everyone at the authority, who worked tirelessly to keep our operations running efficiently during some very challenging times."