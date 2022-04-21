Suffolk goes green for the Queen with 500,000 trees and hedges planted

The Queen's Green Canopy in Suffolk has now hit 500,000 trees and hedge plants planted - Credit: Archant/Joe Giddens/PA

An ambitious plan to plant a tree for every person in Suffolk to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee has reached the 500,000 landmark.

The Queen's Green Canopy project is a part of the Festival of Suffolk, a series of events marking the jubilee. It ultimately aims to see more than 760,000 trees and hedge plants planted in the county.

And it has already seen a huge response, with latest details of Suffolk's success released on the Queen's 96th birthday.

A total of 348,000 trees have been planted and 39.8km of hedging - totalling 547,000 dendrological plants (woody shrubs and trees), 70% of the target.

Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year. - Credit: PA

Diana Hunt, deputy lieutenant of Suffolk and spokesperson for the canopy project, said: "So many wonderful people and organisations are getting involved.

“There are four Healing Woods planned including Hopton, in west Suffolk, where they want to establish a community woodland on a former rubbish dump, on a site that is central to the village with good footpath links. Also getting involved are Combs, Little Finborough, and the Eye Woodland and Wildflower Project will link the existing Eye Town Moors Woodland with green corridors in the heart of Eye.”

Tim Holder, head of the communications for the Festival of Suffolk, and head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation, said: “This truly inclusive project is already delivering such a strong set of benefits for the people of Suffolk."

It is thought around 85% of the planting has already taken place, with the remaining pledged to be planted in the forthcoming season.





Who has got behind the project?

Individuals, parishes, community groups, landowners, farmers, schools, churches, businesses and councils have been getting involved. Suffolk County Council has planted 12 miles of hedges with a tree every 50 metres, while Deben Travel is offsetting its carbon footprint by planting trees in a Jubilee wood at Holbrook. At Trinity Park the Suffolk Agricultural Association has planted a Jubilee Avenue of trees.

A key part of the success so far has been because of the expansion and dedication of the Suffolk Tree Warden Network.

They operate a network of tree nurseries and, with the Woodland Trust, distribute thousands of free trees every year to farmers and landowners.

David Appleton, tree warden for Wortham and Burgate, said: “We will be supplying thousands more this coming autumn and hope that Suffolk can exceed its target of one tree for every resident.”

Suffolk County Council’s Healing Woods project has been working with partners such as the Green Light Trust and Woodland Trust to create and improve woodland to positively impact residents’ mental health.

Tom Brown CEO, Green Light Trust, said: “So many people have commented that the pandemic brought it home to them that time spent in the woods really helped their wellbeing and mental health.

Diana Hunt, Suffolk Deputy Lieutenant and Tom Brown, CEO of the Green Light Trust. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We must not take our natural woodlands and forests for granted; their planting and conservation is critical not only to the survival of our planet but to help people at this time of dramatically worsening mental health."

Suffolk Libraries has launched its own initiative, developing the knowledge of the environment and the benefits of trees among children and young people.

And in Ipswich there is a three-year project to create trail called ‘Greener Ipswich’ that will go from the Ipswich Waterfront to Christchurch Park.

Albie Wright planting a tree in Bramford - Credit: Paula Lushington

Charlie Walton and his gran planting a tree in Bramford - Credit: Paula Lushington

How you can get involved

Planting of trees and hedges will continue in the autumn, with organisers stressing this is not a one-year project - and the importance of the correct care for newly-planted trees, and the trees we already have.

The project plans to record plantings/preservations for five years - the last two and next three - and pledges to maintain existing woodland and rewild new areas.

It is important to start identifying sites, confirming permissions and ordering hedging and trees, so local nurseries can prepare your stock.

Organisers believe there are many more schemes in hand, including large ones, not recorded on the national website - queensgreencanopy.org.

You can also make a log on a county level by emailing oliverpaul@suffolkfoodhall.co.uk

The Queen's Green Canopy team - Oliver Paul, Diana Hunt, Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Lady Clare Euston, and Robert Rous - Credit: Festival of Suffolk

Anyone wanting to get involved should go first to the Lieutenancy website - suffolk-lieutenancy.org.uk/queens-green-canopy/

The Festival of Suffolk logo - Credit: Festival of Suffolk



