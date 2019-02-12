Quiz

World Book Day: Can you guess which book these famous quotes belong to?

Are you Suffolk’s biggest Jane Austen fan? Test your knowledge in our quiz ahead of World Book Day.

World Book Day is just around the corner and what better way to get prepared than to pick your brains in our ultimate quiz featuring classics from the famous Dr Seuss and Jane Austen.

On Thursday, March 7 children and parents across the country will come together to celebrate everything about reading by dressing up as their favourite book characters.

The quiz includes questions about Winnie The Pooh, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and even a famous Shakespeare play.

Maybe you can quote Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by heart, or perhaps you have the entirety of Dickens’ books on your bookshelf - whatever your interests this quiz will test even the biggest of book worms.

Have you decided what you will you be dressing up as for World Book Day? If you are getting in the spirit already we would love to see your costumes. Send your photos here to be featured in our online gallery.