World Book Day: Can you guess which book these famous quotes belong to?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 28 February 2019

Children from Sir Robert Hitcham's Primary School got into character to celebrate a late World Book Day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children from Sir Robert Hitcham's Primary School got into character to celebrate a late World Book Day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Are you Suffolk’s biggest Jane Austen fan? Test your knowledge in our quiz ahead of World Book Day.

World Book Day is just around the corner and what better way to get prepared than to pick your brains in our ultimate quiz featuring classics from the famous Dr Seuss and Jane Austen.

On Thursday, March 7 children and parents across the country will come together to celebrate everything about reading by dressing up as their favourite book characters.

The quiz includes questions about Winnie The Pooh, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and even a famous Shakespeare play.

Maybe you can quote Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by heart, or perhaps you have the entirety of Dickens’ books on your bookshelf - whatever your interests this quiz will test even the biggest of book worms.

Have you decided what you will you be dressing up as for World Book Day? If you are getting in the spirit already we would love to see your costumes. Send your photos here to be featured in our online gallery.

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

