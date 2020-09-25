Latest coronavirus statistics in Suffolk revealed

Shoppers in masks on Sudbury's Market Hill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

New Government data has shown the last coronavirus R rate and infection rates in Suffolk.

The current R rate for the East of England is 1.1-1.3; a very slight rise from the 1.0-1.3 reported last week.

Nationally there has also been a small rise across England with the rate now 1.2-1.5 up from 1.2-1.4 in the previous week.

An R number between 1.2 and 1.5 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 15 other people.

Coronavirus infection rate data for Suffolk shows a split between different parts of the county, although the overall rate for Suffolk as a whole was down.

The number of coronavirus cases reported in the week to September 22 was 58 compared to 61 in the previous week.

This meant the infection rate for Suffolk dropped from 8.01 per 100,000 last week, to 7.62 this week.

Most districts showed a slight rise in the number of cases, although numbers in East Suffolk almost doubled to 16 cases this week up from 9.

One area that bucked the trend was West Suffolk were case numbers dropped dramatically from 31 to 17 in the past week.

In north Essex, statistics are slowly rising. Braintree, Colchester and Tendring all showed a rise in cases compared to the previous week.

Overall, the number of cases reported across all of Essex grew from 172 to 274, with cases slightly up to 11.55 per 100,000 from 18.40.

Data from the past week is updated in line with the latest Government figures.