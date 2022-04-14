Did you see the military planes fly over Suffolk this morning?

Four planes from RAF Mildenhall were spotted flying over Suffolk this morning - Credit: Charlie Peters

Four military planes were seen flying low over the Suffolk skies this morning.

The planes, including a Stratotanker refuelling aircraft from RAF Mildenhall, were spotted over parts of west Suffolk this morning as part of their flyover for the month of the military child.

The month of the military child highlights the importance military children play in the armed forces community.

A spokesman for RAF Mildenhall said: "The flyover was conducted over Department of Defense Education Activity schools in the local area for Month of the Military Child.

"April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community.

"This year is the 35th Anniversary of Month of the Military Child, which is part of the legacy of former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger, who established the Defense Department commemoration in 1986."

