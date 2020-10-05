Rail engineers complete project to replace four miles of Suffolk track

Network Rail engineers have replace four miles of track between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds during a 10-week period of work on the line over the summer.

Track, sleepers and ballast have been replaced as part of a programme of upgrade works to make train services more reliable between Ipswich, Ely and Cambridge.

Track gets worn from constant use every day. Network Rail’s engineers carry out inspections and repairs regularly, but over time the track becomes so worn that a full replacement is the only option to avoid speed restrictions that cause delays and cancellations.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “Keeping the tracks in good condition is vital to running a safe and reliable railway for our passengers and that is exactly what we’re here to do. This is a busy section of our network for passengers and freight and this work will reduce the number of delays and cancellations caused by track faults.”

The work started on July 18 and was completed at weekends, finishing on October 4.