E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rail engineers complete project to replace four miles of Suffolk track

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 October 2020

Network Rail has replaced four miles of track between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Network Rail has replaced four miles of track between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Network Rail engineers have replace four miles of track between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds during a 10-week period of work on the line over the summer.

Track, sleepers and ballast have been replaced as part of a programme of upgrade works to make train services more reliable between Ipswich, Ely and Cambridge.

You may also want to watch:

Track gets worn from constant use every day. Network Rail’s engineers carry out inspections and repairs regularly, but over time the track becomes so worn that a full replacement is the only option to avoid speed restrictions that cause delays and cancellations.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “Keeping the tracks in good condition is vital to running a safe and reliable railway for our passengers and that is exactly what we’re here to do. This is a busy section of our network for passengers and freight and this work will reduce the number of delays and cancellations caused by track faults.”

The work started on July 18 and was completed at weekends, finishing on October 4.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Car ploughs into wall in town centre

A car has mounted the kerb in Station Road, Clacton, between a lamp post and the Coral building. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Rail engineers complete project to replace four miles of Suffolk track

Network Rail has replaced four miles of track between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Ipswich Hospital same-day emergency care centre to open at start of 2021

An artist impression of what the new centre will look like once the AMSDEC unit is complete. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Row as trees could be felled at conservation site

The conservation site off School Street, Needham Market could see 60% of its trees felled if permission is granted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Truly inspirational’ teacher named as best in UK after scooping award

Helen Pearce, a teacher at White Hall Academy in Clacton, has been chosen as the UK's best teacher in a competition to mark Best Teacher Day Picture: HELEN PEARCE