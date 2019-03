Sudbury railway line ‘taken out of service’ after train fault

Train services between Sudbury and Marks Tey will be replaced by buses until further notice Picture: GREGG BROWN

Rail services between Sudbury and Marks Tey have been suspended this morning because of a train fault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia said that services between the two stations had been suspended as a result of an engine fault on a train earlier this morning.

Services between the two stations have been replaced by buses.

A tweet from Greater Anglia said: “Rail Replacement Bus service are being operated by Klarners and Flagfinders. These buses will run between Marks Tey and Sudbury.”