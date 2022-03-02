News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk named best place in England for a spring walk

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:41 PM March 2, 2022
Photographer Ruth Leach has created a new series of work based around the River Deben, by submerging

Suffolk has been named the best place to take a spring walk in England by a national newspaper - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk has been named by a national newspaper as the best place in England to take a spring walk.

The county was named the best in the country by the Telegraph as there is the potential for "huge, swashbuckling skies" and its "wealth of options". 

Travel journalist Sarah Baxter said she started her trip at Woodbridge and said her aim was to follow the long-distance Sandlings Walk up to Southwold, around 50 miles, and take detours to explore other trails along her way. 

During her stay in the county, Baxter also visited Melton, the River Deben, Sutton Hoo, Snape Warren, Thorpeness, Halesworth and Blythburgh.

Throughout Suffolk there are more than 2,000 miles of public rights of way, with thousands of acres of open land. 

Commenting on her stay, Baxter said in her article: "Walking in Britain’s cooler months – before foliage covers the trees – has its upsides.

"Especially in Suffolk where, as well as the potential for huge, swashbuckling skies, the nakedness of the woods makes wildlife easier to spot.

"Also, the going is remarkably good, especially in the Sandlings, the once extensive and now rare lowland heath habitat, just inland from the coast, with well-drained sandy soil that remains mostly mud-free year-round."


Suffolk

