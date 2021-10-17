News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
411 'paranormal sightings' reported in Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:00 AM October 17, 2021   
13 spooky Suffolk ghost stories. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk has ranked among the top areas for paranormal sightings - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With Halloween just around the corner, new figures have shown that people experience high levels of paranormal activity in Suffolk. 

Data by psychicworld.com showed there were 411 instances of paranormal sightings in Suffolk, placing it 8th nationally in the rankings.

Essex also ranked highly in fourth position with 499 sightings. 

Yorkshire was top with 790 sightings, 303% higher than the national average. 

The figures were sourced from a number of paranormal databases online which were then analysed to come up with the final rankings. 

It's not clear exactly what happenings were recorded in Suffolk but Psychic World did also provide data on the most common types of sightings made across the UK including spirits and poltergeists, or ghosts on phantom horses.

Rank

Type of sighting

Description

Number of Instances of Sightings

1

Haunting manifestation

Spirits or poltergeists

7185

2

Phantom horses and riders

Ghosts on phantom horses

526

3

Legends of folklore

Mythical creatures e.g. big foot

443

4

Headless ghosts

Ghosts manifesting with no head

366

5

Shucks and hell hounds

Phantom dogs and hounds of folklore legends

363

6

Fairies

Preternatural spirits appearing as little people

356

7

Women in white

Female ghost dressed in white

347

8

Unknown

Unidentified paranormal sighting

291

9

Phantom animals

Spirits or ghosts of deceased animals

289

10

Phantom treasure guardians

Ghosts that guard treasure

231


Halloween
Suffolk

