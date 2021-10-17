Published: 6:00 AM October 17, 2021

Suffolk has ranked among the top areas for paranormal sightings - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With Halloween just around the corner, new figures have shown that people experience high levels of paranormal activity in Suffolk.

Data by psychicworld.com showed there were 411 instances of paranormal sightings in Suffolk, placing it 8th nationally in the rankings.

Essex also ranked highly in fourth position with 499 sightings.

Yorkshire was top with 790 sightings, 303% higher than the national average.

The figures were sourced from a number of paranormal databases online which were then analysed to come up with the final rankings.

It's not clear exactly what happenings were recorded in Suffolk but Psychic World did also provide data on the most common types of sightings made across the UK including spirits and poltergeists, or ghosts on phantom horses.

Rank Type of sighting Description Number of Instances of Sightings 1 Haunting manifestation Spirits or poltergeists 7185 2 Phantom horses and riders Ghosts on phantom horses 526 3 Legends of folklore Mythical creatures e.g. big foot 443 4 Headless ghosts Ghosts manifesting with no head 366 5 Shucks and hell hounds Phantom dogs and hounds of folklore legends 363 6 Fairies Preternatural spirits appearing as little people 356 7 Women in white Female ghost dressed in white 347 8 Unknown Unidentified paranormal sighting 291 9 Phantom animals Spirits or ghosts of deceased animals 289 10 Phantom treasure guardians Ghosts that guard treasure 231



