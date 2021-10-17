411 'paranormal sightings' reported in Suffolk
With Halloween just around the corner, new figures have shown that people experience high levels of paranormal activity in Suffolk.
Data by psychicworld.com showed there were 411 instances of paranormal sightings in Suffolk, placing it 8th nationally in the rankings.
Essex also ranked highly in fourth position with 499 sightings.
Yorkshire was top with 790 sightings, 303% higher than the national average.
The figures were sourced from a number of paranormal databases online which were then analysed to come up with the final rankings.
It's not clear exactly what happenings were recorded in Suffolk but Psychic World did also provide data on the most common types of sightings made across the UK including spirits and poltergeists, or ghosts on phantom horses.
Rank
Type of sighting
Description
Number of Instances of Sightings
1
Haunting manifestation
Spirits or poltergeists
7185
2
Phantom horses and riders
Ghosts on phantom horses
526
3
Legends of folklore
Mythical creatures e.g. big foot
443
4
Headless ghosts
Ghosts manifesting with no head
366
5
Shucks and hell hounds
Phantom dogs and hounds of folklore legends
363
6
Fairies
Preternatural spirits appearing as little people
356
7
Women in white
Female ghost dressed in white
347
8
Unknown
Unidentified paranormal sighting
291
9
Phantom animals
Spirits or ghosts of deceased animals
289
10
Phantom treasure guardians
Ghosts that guard treasure
231
