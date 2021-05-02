Published: 11:45 AM May 2, 2021

A set of six workshops, the first of their kind in Suffolk, will help young women use their voice and build up confidence to stand up for what they believe in.

Suffolk Rape Crisis has launched a Young Women’s Activism Programme, a fully-funded course for women aged 17 to 20 to provide an introduction to feminism and an awareness of the issues women face in this county.

Isabelle Booth, helpline and volunteer co-ordinator — organiser of Reclaim The Night Ipswich — said: "Suffolk Rape Crisis is so excited to announce our brand new programme for young women.

"We know that having young women’s voices at the centre of projects and decision-making can contribute to ending gender inequality, whilst also allowing young women to build confidence and stand up for what they believe in.

"After an incredibly tough year, we think it’s vital to provide young women in Suffolk with a safe space to have their voices heard, to work collectively and to thrive.

"We are beyond excited to see what incredible things we can do as a team on this programme."

The programme will consist of six workshops to build confidence, develop effective campaigning and activism skills, alongside providing an introduction to feminism and an awareness of the issues women face in Suffolk — with an end goal of working towards a campaign as a collective.

As part of the #Iwill youth participation initiative, the programme will encourage young women to use their voices and be at the centre of decision-making.

Alongside training sessions, young women in Suffolk will take part in a two-day activism and self-care festival, which will provide them with networking opportunities and introduce them to community activism.

In Suffolk, research has found that young people feel "excluded, financially, spatially and socially as a result of limited options" available to them.

This programme aims to provide young women in Suffolk a way to get involved in youth led social action, and explore their ideas in a positive environment with other young women.

Applications for this programme will close on Monday, May 3 and spaces are limited.

You can visit #IWILL @ SRC | Suffolk Rape Crisis (srchelp.org.uk) or apply directly here: Young Women's Activism Programme: iwill @ SRC (office.com)