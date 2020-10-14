‘My life changed with a swipe of a finger’ – Suffolk rapper writes song about meeting fiancée on Tinder

Suffolk musician Jake Aldridge proposed to his girlfriend Lisa Hartgrove two years after they met on Tinder. Picture: LIZ BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Liz Bishop Photography .co.uk

A Suffolk musician whose parents met at the age of 11 has written a song about meeting his fiancée on Tinder – proving true love still exists in the digital age.

Jake Aldridge, who was born in Reydon, Suffolk, hopes his new song for his fiancée Lisa Hartgrove will show others who are losing faith that true love is still out there.

The couple started dating in Janaury 2018 after they matched on the popular dating app, discovering they shared the same birthday and ultimately falling in love.

In January this year, Mr Aldridge got down on one knee at the Baddingham White Horse pub, where they had their very first date two years ago.

Now the 32-year-old has written a new single called ‘King of the World’, which will be released on Friday, November 6, and is a heartfelt country-pop song all about his love for his fiancée.

“My whole life changed with the swipe of a finger,” said Mr Aldridge, who works as a carpet fitter and now lives in Harleston.

“People talk badly about dating apps but we feel very lucky to have found each other on there. I was Lisa’s first ever match on Tinder.”

Mr Aldridge discovered his love of music and song-writing after a tragedy in his family inspired him to put his feelings onto paper.

At just 11 years old, while on a family fishing trip, Mr Aldridge witnessed his father dying after he was struck by lightning.

Struggling to deal with his bereavement, Mr Aldridge began writing poetry which he eventually turned into raps following his love of rappers in the 90s.

Mr Aldridge said he used song-writing to get his “emotions out” as despite being close to his family, he didn’t want to upset them by talking about what happened.

“My mum and dad were crazy in love,” said Mr Aldridge. “They met at the age of 11 and inspired me to find the same.

“Seeing my dad die was horrendous, but it has shaped me to being the way I am today and definitely made me grow up quicker.

“I feel lucky and blessed to have had such an incredible dad for 11 years, not everyone gets that.”

Mr Aldridge, who went to Reydon Primary School, Halesworth Middle School and onto Beccles High School, said in his teenage years he used music to stop him from bottling things up.

One of the first songs he wrote was for his mother, thanking her for raising him and being so strong.

Mr Aldridge has always been a lyrical person and says he finds comfort in music and being able to express himself.

The music for ‘King of The World’ was co-produced by Argentinian music producer, Dam Dominici, and Suffolk-based, multi-instrumentalist, David Booth.

Mr Aldridge won the prestigious ‘Male Act of the Year’ at the 2018 International Achievers’ Awards, which built on the success of the previous year when he beat more than 100 fellow artists to win the ‘Audience Choice Award’ at the 2017 New Music Generator (NMG) Awards.