County sees rise in tourists thanks to mini-heatwave

PUBLISHED: 16:58 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 15 September 2020

Adria having fun in the fountain on the Cornhill, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Sunseekers were out in force again today in Suffolk to make the most of soaring September temperatures, some of the warmest weather in the UK.

And the late burst of summer sunshine, which has seen the county basking in temperatures pushing into the high 20s since the mini-heatwave began, has provided the tourist industry which suffered so badly during the enforced Covid-19 lockdown, with a welcome end-of-season boost.

Brought to the county by southerly winds, the warm weather again saw the mercury rise higher than expected for the time of year – with temperatures today breaking the 30C mark at Cavendish, while Wattisham and Charsfield both recorded temperatures higher than 28C.

The county was on course to becoming the hottest spot in the UK, until it was narrowly pipped in Kent, where the mercury rose to 30.5C at 3pm.

Helen Greengrass, Felixstowe Forward change director, said the town has seen an influx of new tourists during the mini-heatwave who had been “surprised” by the town’s seafront beauty.

Ella enjoying the sunshine in Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDElla enjoying the sunshine in Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ms Greengrass said: “Like every seaside town, if the sun is shining and it is hot, then the seafront is busy.

You may also want to watch:

“What we have been seeing is an increase in visitors who have never been before, which is fantastic.

“With businesses now spilling out onto the seafront, visitors have enjoyed the chance to eat and drink outside – businesses that had previously struggled are now pulling in more customers.

Rahj and Maureen with their great grandaughter Ella, in Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDRahj and Maureen with their great grandaughter Ella, in Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“After lockdown it has been so important to support your local businesses and Felixstowe is doing this so well.”

Elsewhere in Suffolk, visitors to Ipswich town centre have made the most of the fountain on the Cornhill, while parks and attractions in the west of the county have also seen an influx of sunseekers and those looking to make the most of what the county has to offer.

The county is set for another hot day tomorrow, with temperatures inland set to rise as high as 25C in the afternoon – although cooler temperatures are set to follow in the evening and into the rest of the week.

Adam Dury, forecaster at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said: “Temperatures will again be high towards the middle of the afternoon with temperatures climbing up to 25C although it will be a cooler end to the day.

Margret and Victor Marigliani in Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMargret and Victor Marigliani in Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“Temperatures could go down as low as 16C by 7pm, this is due to northerly winds.”

