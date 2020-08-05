Suffolk records first week of no coronavirus deaths since pandemic began

Suffolk has recorded its first week of no coronavirus deaths since the disease arrived in March, new data reveals.

The new figures, which have been released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), show that in the week ending July 24 (week 30) there were no Covid-related deaths in the county.

However, according to public health data, Suffolk’s countywide coronavirus infection rate has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

The figures show there were 33 positive coronavirus tests recorded across the county in the week up to Sunday, July 26.

That is up from 13 the week before, and equates to a rate of 3.3 positive tests per 100,000 people, an increase from 1.7 the previous week.

Despite this, Suffolk still has one of the lowest infection rates in the country.

In Babergh, there have now been five consecutive weeks where no coronavirus deaths have been recorded. The last death related to the virus was in the week ending June 19 (week 25).

The data shows the numbers of deaths up to July 24 in Suffolk – with Ipswich not recording a death in the last two weeks of available data.

East Suffolk appears to be worst affected by the virus, with 39 deaths recorded in week 17 and a total of 219 fatalities in the local authority.

Stuart Keeble, director of Public Health Suffolk, said: “This latest data is encouraging, but Suffolk will only continue to head in the right direction if we keep following the guidance. The virus is still out there, we do see new cases and anyone can become infected.

“But we can continue to stop it spreading if we keep washing hands regularly, keep social distancing, wear a face mask when required and get tested if you feel unwell. I’d like to thank everyone in Suffolk who is sticking with it, let’s keep going.”

As of yesterday, there have been 2,694 cases of coronavirus in Suffolk since the pandemic began and 558 people have tragically lost their lives to the disease.

349 of these deaths have been in hospitals and 186 in care homes.

Meanwhile, hospital bosses have cut back on the number of ward areas used for coronavirus patients as Covid-19 admissions fell to just three at Ipswich Hospital.

Figures provided by the region’s NHS trusts indicate that since July 1, 53 Covid-19 positive patients have been admitted across Ipswich, Colchester and West Suffolk hospitals.

At the peak of the pandemic, 112 people needed treatment across Ipswich and Colchester alone, with 33 patients in intensive care units.

