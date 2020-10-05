Meet the new police dog puppies here to keep Suffolk safe
PUBLISHED: 16:59 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 05 October 2020
SUFFOLK POLICE
Two new puppies have joined the ranks of Suffolk police to help keep the county safe from criminals.
Young pups Milo and Remus, both 13 weeks old, have started their journeys with Suffolk and Norfolk Constabularies alongside handlers PC Stuart Watson and PC Adam Haylock.
The young pair will start assisting handlers on duty during drugs, cash and weapons searches, before going on to begin formal training next October.
Both dogs are currently ranked as police puppy dogs (PPD), and will go on to join senior police dogs (PD) Hera and Loki once finishing their training.
Their introduction comes following the retirement of both PD Billy and PD Ivan, and the death of “exceptional” PD Claude earlier this year.
Inspector Sally Hammerton, from Joint Protective Services, said the force is looking forward to seeing its new furry friends grow.
Insp Hammerton said: “We are very pleased to welcome both Remus and Milo into the police family. We are looking forward to watching them grow within the force as they eventually progress into drugs, weapons and cash specialist search dogs.
“Whilst we love seeing our furry friends develop specialist skills through training, we must remember those who have already dedicated their lives to the force.
“We sadly lost PD Claude earlier this year, after he had been suffering with a number of health problems. Claude was an exceptional dog and will be fondly remembered by all handlers in the section, as well as those officers and staff who had the pleasure of meeting him.”
Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, said the Milo and Remus will both play a “crucial” role in helping police combat fugitives and ensure safety on the streets.
Mr Passmore said: “Keeping the Police Dogs Team up to strength is crucial for combatting and deterring crime in Suffolk.
“The skill set of the dogs and their handlers is second to none and I am delighted to welcome these two new members to the dog unit.
“I have always been very impressed with the assistance the dogs bring to the Constabulary. They play a crucial role detecting drugs and firearms or in pursuit of fugitives and I have seen their contribution at first hand.”
