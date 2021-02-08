News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Recycling centres shut across Suffolk due to Storm Darcy snow

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 8:52 AM February 8, 2021    Updated: 10:59 AM February 8, 2021
Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY - Credit: Archant

All 11 council-run recycling centres in Suffolk have closed as Storm Darcy snow continues to make for treacherous conditions.

Suffolk County Council announced the closures on Monday morning, after more than 20cm of snow had already fallen across eastern parts of the county.

With more snow on the way, the authority has made the decision in the interests of staff and customer safety.

Police are continuing to plea for motorists to stay at home unless absolutely essential – with snowdrifts piling as high as snow ploughs in the east of the county.

Dozens of train services have also been cancelled, while Ipswich Buses and First Buses are running reduced services.

