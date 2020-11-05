What you need to know about visiting Suffolk recycling centres in second lockdown

People in Suffolk will still be able to use recycling centres through the November lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk’s tips will remain open throughout the November lockdown, it has been confirmed – but visits will continue to be by appointment only.

Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for waste, Paul West, said feedback to the recycling centre booking system had been largely positive. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for waste, Paul West, said feedback to the recycling centre booking system had been largely positive. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council closed its recycling centres and tips during the first coronavirus lockdown, opening them up in May with a new appointment booking system to manage numbers of people.

It has been confirmed that they will remain open during this lockdown, although the Re-use shops at Foxhall and Bury St Edmunds while still accepting donations will be closed to shoppers as they are classed as non-essential retail.

Councillor Paul West, the county council’s cabinet member for waste, said: “Suffolk recycling centres are remaining open by appointment only as we enter the new lockdown restrictions.

“The government advice during this lockdown is that waste services are essential.

Social distancing signs have been placed around Suffolk's recycling centres. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Social distancing signs have been placed around Suffolk's recycling centres. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The Re-use shops at the Foxhall and Bury St Edmunds sites are now closed, as they are classed as non-essential retail.

“However, we will continue to accept donations for re-use at the recycling centres, just not in the shops themselves. Please bring them with you when you attend your booked time slot.

“Overall, we have found that the booking system has been successful and feedback from visitors has been really positive.

Booking slots mean fewer queues for Suffolk's recycling centres. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Booking slots mean fewer queues for Suffolk's recycling centres. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“It is working well, and it means that we can manage the number of visitors to our recycling centres, ensure social distancing and avoid long queues of traffic building up.

“It also means we can stay open during this second lockdown as we have the safety measures already in place.”

It is not yet clear if demand for slots will increase as families turn to DIY projects or clearing out during the lockdown period.

However, a number of restrictions remain in place at the centres.

A household can only visit once per week as part of efforts to fairly distribute bookings, and staff can only help unload vehicles in exceptional circumstances and where they have been alerted in advance.

Any Covid-19 waste must be left at home for 72 hours and double bagged before disposal.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, tested positive or is shielding should not book a slot.

To find out more and book visit the website here.