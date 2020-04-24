When will Suffolk waste and recycling centres open?

Bosses at Suffolk’s waste and recycling centres have confirmed they are not yet in a position to open, despite plans in other parts of the country for closures to be eased.

Some rubbish tips in Greater Manchester are opening from Saturday, May 2, but Suffolk County Council has confirmed it does not yet have a date lined up for its centres.

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said: “We want to thank all Suffolk residents for bearing with us whilst the recycling centres have been closed.

“When social distancing and lockdown was introduced by the Government, a decision was made to temporarily close the centres across Suffolk. This was in line with other sites across the UK.

“We recognise the inconvenience of this measure, but making trips to the recycling centre does not fall into one of the four reasons for leaving your home as outlined by the government. The health of staff and customers must always come first.

“We are pleased that all district councils in Suffolk have been able to maintain the established fortnightly collection of the black and blue bins and would like to thank those staff for their dedication making sure that household waste is collected.

“We will open the sites as soon as it is safe to do so, but in the meantime, please don’t be tempted to dump or fly-tip the waste that would in normal times go to the recycling centres. “Thankfully, reports of such incidents in Suffolk have been relatively low but we are closely monitoring the situation.

“It is our intention that the sites will be closed for the minimum amount of time possible.”

The council took the decision to close the centres on March 23, and requested that people kept bulky waste items like furniture and wood until the sites re-opened.

Black bin collections are continuing across all councils, but all of Suffolk’s district and borough councils have suspended garden waste collections for the time being.

Those homes which pay for their garden waste to be collected will have discount and refund processes being made by their local authority.

Where possible, people have been asked to compost their grass cuttings and hedge trimmings, and not to fill their black bins with garden or electrical waste.

