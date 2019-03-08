Heavy Showers

Suffolk recycling centre opening hours to change from April

PUBLISHED: 07:32 14 March 2019

Recycling centres will be open at new times from April 1. Picture:

With spring just around the corner, find out when Suffolk’s recycling centres will be open over the next few months.

Suffolk County Council has announced that its recycling centres’ opening hours will differ slightly from Monday, April 1.

All 11 centres in Suffolk will be open from 9am to 5pm every day from April to September, except on Wednesdays when all sites are closed. This gives residents an extra hour to recycle their waste over the summer months compared to the rest of the year.

On Thursdays from May to August, all sites will be open until 7pm - a good opportunity for residents to recycle on their way home from work.

The 11 sites in Suffolk are as follows:

• Bury St Edmunds, Rougham Hill, IP33 2RW

• Felixstowe, Carr Road, IP11 3UT

• Ipswich, Foxhall Road, IP10 0HT

• Hadleigh, Crockett Road, IP7 6RD

• Haverhill, off Chalkstone Way, CB9 7UR

• Ipswich, Portman’s Walk, IP1 2DW

• Leiston, Lovers Lane, IP16 4UJ

• Lowestoft, Hadenham Road, NR33 7NF

• Mildenhall, off A1065,

• Stowmarket, Old Bury Road, IP14 3QB

• Sudbury, Sudbury Lane, CO10 7HG

On Sundays and bank holidays, the recycling centres will also be open from 9am to 5pm from April to September.

