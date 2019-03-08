E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Is inspector set to bring relief to campaign to save Suffolk reedbeds?

PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 September 2019

The land between Wangford and Reydon that could have been earmarked for possible gravel extraction. Picture: JAMES WINTERBOTHAM

The land between Wangford and Reydon that could have been earmarked for possible gravel extraction. Picture: JAMES WINTERBOTHAM

Archant

Controversial proposals to expand a quarry near Southwold are to be reconsidered later this autumn - but have already been given the thumbs down by a government inspector.

The existing quarry at Wangford. Picture: JAMES WINTERBOTHAMThe existing quarry at Wangford. Picture: JAMES WINTERBOTHAM

Suffolk County Council is drawing up a new minerals' plan for where aggregate can be extracted across the county - and one of the proposed sites was near the existing Wangford Quarry at Reydon.

However this provoked an outcry from local people who won the support of Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey because the work could have disturbed the nearby Hen Reedbeds which are an important wildlife site.

In July government inspector Nick Palmer wrote to the council to say he was convinced there would be enough of a shortage of aggregate during the lifetime of the new mineral plan to justify endangering the landscape and scenic beauty of the area.

He said: "The harm to the protected landscape during the period of working would not be consistent with national policy."

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey hopes the proposal to build a new quarry has been dropped. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA WireSuffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey hopes the proposal to build a new quarry has been dropped. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

Dr Coffey welcomed this decision. She said: "This is great news - and demonstrates the strength of the National Planning Policy Framework in protecting the environment.

"This was the only proposed site in the plan which sat within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and I'm delighted it has now been dropped."

She was called in after a number of local residents - and conservation bodies - expressed concern about a new quarry's effect on the nearby Hen Reedbeds which are home to a number of rare species including bitterns and marsh harriers.

A spokeswoman for the county said the proposal had not been formally dropped at this stage - but the Inspector's comments would be considered during the next round of consultation.

She said: "We are in the middle of finalising our Minerals and Waste Local Plan, which sets out provision for minerals and waste management until 2036.

"The planning inspector has suggested a number of changes to this plan. One of the changes proposed is the removal of plans to extend Wangford Quarry into the parish of Reydon.

"This modification, and other changes proposed by the inspector, will be subject to public consultation before the inspector makes his final decision. This consultation will begin in October and run for six weeks."

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Police swoop on residential street

Police swoop on Trinity Walk in Stowupland. Picture: ARCHANT

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bye bye Babergh, South Suffolk set to be the future for district council

The sun is likely to set on Babergh after 45 years - but don't expect a radically different logo! Picture: BABERGH COUNCIL

Still time to be part of an ‘amazing awards evening’

The Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft and Waveney business awards 2019 are still open for entries. Picture: Ferini Media

Is inspector set to bring relief to campaign to save Suffolk reedbeds?

The land between Wangford and Reydon that could have been earmarked for possible gravel extraction. Picture: JAMES WINTERBOTHAM

Seafront rally ‘only place in England’ to host British championships

The leading Corbeau Seats Rally crew in Tendring after two loops of stages at the 2019 event Picture: ANDREW BISPING / CHELMSFORD MOTOR CLUB

Mum’s shock as son, 7, finds huge knife on way home from school

The huge knife which Donna's seven-year-old son found on his way home from school. Picture: DONNA WAKEFIELD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists