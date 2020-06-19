E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk Day ‘big weekender’ to end with event remembering loved ones

PUBLISHED: 05:45 20 June 2020

Arthur and Louis having fun on Southwold beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Arthur and Louis having fun on Southwold beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk Day celebrations will continue this weekend, before drawing to a close tomorrow with a poignant virtual ‘Suffolk Remembers’ event.

Ipswich Town Hall lit up with candles for Suffolk Remembers Picture: St Elizabeth HospiceIpswich Town Hall lit up with candles for Suffolk Remembers Picture: St Elizabeth Hospice

With the hospitality industry still shut down, Suffolk Day: The Big Weekender is severely curtailed this year – but people are still encouraged to mark the moment in their own way.

That might involve stocking up on Suffolk produce and enjoying it at home, or showing pride in the county on social media using the #suffolkday hashtag.

In previous years, Suffolk Day has ended with St Elizabeth Hospice’s Suffolk Remembers event, which usually sees 5,000 candles displayed along Felixstowe seafront in memory of loved ones.

This year the event will still go ahead but be held virtually on Sunday afternoon.

Suffolk Remembers on Suffolk Day last year in Felixstowe Picture: St Elizabeth HospiceSuffolk Remembers on Suffolk Day last year in Felixstowe Picture: St Elizabeth Hospice

It will be broadcast as an online video for those who have dedicated a candle to a loved one to view.

You may also want to watch:

Pauline Donkin, Individual Support Manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We’re devastated to have to transform Suffolk Remembers in to a virtual event, but after many discussions over the last few weeks, we feel that this is the safest way to remember our loved ones at this time.”

As with every year, the candles will be displayed across the large Suffolk Remembers letter boards, with the first letter S dedicated to those who have been lost to COVID-19 in Suffolk and relatives are welcome to share the names of their loved one which will then be added to a candle in dedication.

The online broadcast will also include the musical accompaniment of Pop Chorus and the Martlesham Brass Band, as well as readings and poems from nurses at St Elizabeth Hospice.

Pauline added: “It was really important to us to reserve a space for those who have lost loved ones in the pandemic.

“This event, although run by the hospice, is for everyone and not only those who have used the services of the hospice. It allows everyone in Suffolk a moment to reflect and remember a lost loved one and to know they are not alone.

“Each year, our goal is to light 5,000 candles in memory of those who are no longer with us. These dedications and donations help us to continue looking after our patients in the hospice and the wider community, particularly during this difficult time where a lot of our events have been cancelled and our charity shops are closed which affects our fundraising efforts.”

The video will be published on the hospice’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Sunday June 21 from 2pm.

To support St Elizabeth Hospice or dedicate a candle please call 01473 723600 or visit the website

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Almost 10,000 visit Ipswich town centre on first day of shops reopening

More than 9,200 people visited Ipswich town centre on Monday, June 15 as coronavirus restrictions were eased Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest figures show how many eligible pupils have now returned to school in Suffolk

Students returned to face-to-face lessons at Ipswich Academy for the first time in several weeks following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: IPSWICH ACADEMY

‘It’s hellishly hard, but it gets easier,’ says abuse victim as he urges others to speak out

After years of trying to cope on his own, Nick reached out and sought help to transition from victim to survivor Picture: ARCHANT

Town set to lose promising young defender to the United States

Alex Henderson is set to leave Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Woodbridge restaurant set to become concept bar under new plans

Riverside Restaurant in Woodbridge will become A Listers Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24