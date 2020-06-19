Suffolk Day ‘big weekender’ to end with event remembering loved ones

Arthur and Louis having fun on Southwold beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk Day celebrations will continue this weekend, before drawing to a close tomorrow with a poignant virtual ‘Suffolk Remembers’ event.

Ipswich Town Hall lit up with candles for Suffolk Remembers Picture: St Elizabeth Hospice Ipswich Town Hall lit up with candles for Suffolk Remembers Picture: St Elizabeth Hospice

With the hospitality industry still shut down, Suffolk Day: The Big Weekender is severely curtailed this year – but people are still encouraged to mark the moment in their own way.

That might involve stocking up on Suffolk produce and enjoying it at home, or showing pride in the county on social media using the #suffolkday hashtag.

In previous years, Suffolk Day has ended with St Elizabeth Hospice’s Suffolk Remembers event, which usually sees 5,000 candles displayed along Felixstowe seafront in memory of loved ones.

This year the event will still go ahead but be held virtually on Sunday afternoon.

Suffolk Remembers on Suffolk Day last year in Felixstowe Picture: St Elizabeth Hospice Suffolk Remembers on Suffolk Day last year in Felixstowe Picture: St Elizabeth Hospice

It will be broadcast as an online video for those who have dedicated a candle to a loved one to view.

Pauline Donkin, Individual Support Manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We’re devastated to have to transform Suffolk Remembers in to a virtual event, but after many discussions over the last few weeks, we feel that this is the safest way to remember our loved ones at this time.”

As with every year, the candles will be displayed across the large Suffolk Remembers letter boards, with the first letter S dedicated to those who have been lost to COVID-19 in Suffolk and relatives are welcome to share the names of their loved one which will then be added to a candle in dedication.

The online broadcast will also include the musical accompaniment of Pop Chorus and the Martlesham Brass Band, as well as readings and poems from nurses at St Elizabeth Hospice.

Pauline added: “It was really important to us to reserve a space for those who have lost loved ones in the pandemic.

“This event, although run by the hospice, is for everyone and not only those who have used the services of the hospice. It allows everyone in Suffolk a moment to reflect and remember a lost loved one and to know they are not alone.

“Each year, our goal is to light 5,000 candles in memory of those who are no longer with us. These dedications and donations help us to continue looking after our patients in the hospice and the wider community, particularly during this difficult time where a lot of our events have been cancelled and our charity shops are closed which affects our fundraising efforts.”

The video will be published on the hospice’s Facebook and YouTube channels on Sunday June 21 from 2pm.

To support St Elizabeth Hospice or dedicate a candle please call 01473 723600 or visit the website