Suffolk reaches deadline to resurface 1,000 miles of roads a year early

Suffolk Highways are celebrating the completion of 1,000 miles of road resurfacing since 2017. Picture; SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

Engineers working for Suffolk Highways have resurfaced 1,000 miles in the county over the last three years – a quarter of the Suffolk’s road network – a year earlier than planned.

In 2017, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet committed to resurfacing 1,000 miles of road across Suffolk over a four-year period; in a bid to improve the quality of roads, reduce the number of potholes and to help stop potholes from forming in the first place. The 1,000th mile was laid at Horham Road in Eye on August 4.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “I am delighted to see our teams deliver on our promise to lay new road surfaces on a quarter of Suffolk’s roads – not only that, but we are also due to exceed the 1,000 miles and complete this work sooner than expected.

“Residents and businesses have always been clear that they want to see roads and infrastructure improved in Suffolk. This continues to be the biggest discussion point in our local communities. By delivering this programme we have been able to focus our budget and resources on improving our roads countywide and keeping them pothole-free for longer.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all those who have worked through a very challenging time to stick to this programme and deliver even better roads for Suffolk and its residents. We remain committed to focussing our efforts and resources where possible on this type of road improvements.”