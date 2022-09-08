Breaking
Emergency services called to 'serious incident' in Suffolk village
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Emergency services are currently in attendance to a "serious incident" which has lead to a number of properties being evacuated near Sudbury.
Police and fire crews were called just after 9.55am today (September 8), to reports of concern for safety at a property on Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield.
Coronation Rise in Great Waldingfield has been cordoned off by police.
A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene dealing with a reported gas leak and a number of residents have been evacuated as a precaution."
A number of fire crews and police cars have been spotted at the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with an incident in the area of Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield.
"Please avoid the area until further notice."