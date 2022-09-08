News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Breaking

Emergency services called to 'serious incident' in Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:23 PM September 8, 2022
Updated: 1:58 PM September 8, 2022
Emergency services are currently in attendance to a serious incident near Sudbury

Emergency services are currently in attendance to a serious incident near Sudbury - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Emergency services are currently in attendance to a "serious incident" which has lead to a number of properties being evacuated near Sudbury.

Police and fire crews were called just after 9.55am today (September 8), to reports of concern for safety at a property on Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield.

A number of homes have been evacuated in the area

A number of homes have been evacuated in the area - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A cordon is currently in place

A cordon is currently in place - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Coronation Rise in Great Waldingfield has been cordoned off by police.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: "Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene dealing with a reported gas leak and a number of residents have been evacuated as a precaution."

A number of fire crews and police cars have been spotted at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently dealing with an incident in the area of Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield.

A number of emergency services are currently at the scene

A number of emergency services are currently at the scene - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Please avoid the area until further notice."


Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Ralph Penny met Detectorists star Toby Jones on a cycle ride in east Suffolk

TV

Detectorists superfan meets show's stars during filming in east Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A14 has reopened in both directions

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after police incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
New housing estates to be built in Stowupland PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Outline plans for 300 homes in Suffolk town recommended for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
xxx_weatherwarning_eastanglia_sep22

Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit East Anglia

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon