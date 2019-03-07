Sunshine and Showers

Mathematicians head to Westminster to present research in competition

07 March, 2019 - 13:34
Emma Osborne, originally from Sudbury, is heading to parliament next week to present her research Picture: LONDON MATHEMATICAL SOCIETY

Emma Osborne, originally from Sudbury, is heading to parliament next week to present her research Picture: LONDON MATHEMATICAL SOCIETY

Archant

Two mathematicians originally from Sudbury are heading to Westminster next week to present research to a range of politicians and experts in a national competition.

Liam Brown, originally from Sudbury, is heading to Westminster to present his research Picture: LONDON MATHEMATICAL SOCIETYLiam Brown, originally from Sudbury, is heading to Westminster to present his research Picture: LONDON MATHEMATICAL SOCIETY

Emma Osborne, 32, and Liam Brown, 26, will appear in parliament as part of STEM for Britain competition for early-career researchers on Wednesday, March 13.

The pair, who were shortlisted from hundreds of applicants, will go up against dozens of other researchers in the only national competition of its kind.

Ms Osborne, who is a theoretical astrophysicist at University of Southampton, will present her research on gravitational waves from neutron star mountains.

She said: “This is an amazing opportunity to present my research to policy makers as well as increase the visibility of women in science, particularly in a field where women are hugely underrepresented.”

Mr Brown, a postdoctoral researcher at Oxford University, will present research about computational models of cancer immunotherapy.

“I think that communication is one of the most important parts of science,” he said.

“You can be a genius and the most brilliant researcher in the world, but if you do it all at home and cannot tell anyone, it’s useless.

“Talking to other scientists is also not enough – we should be able to explain to anyone who asks why this research is important, and what makes it so fascinating.”

Both Ms Osborne and Mr Brown have been entered into the mathematical sciences session of the competition, which will end in a gold, silver and bronze prize-giving ceremony.

Judged by leading academics, the gold medalist will receive £2,000, while silver and bronze receiving £1,250 and £750 respectively.

Stephen Metcalfe, MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock, who is chairman of the parliamentary and scientific committee, said: “This annual competition is an important date in the parliamentary calendar because it gives MPs an opportunity to speak to a wide range of the country’s best young researchers.  “These early career engineers, mathematicians and scientists are the architects of our future and STEM for Britain is politicians’ best opportunity to meet them and understand their work.”

