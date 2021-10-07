Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over the dangers of storing petrol, after one person was found selling fuel on social media.
Trading standards officers believe it was likely the person in west Suffolk was storing more than the 30 litres of petrol allowed in a private home or business.
Selling petrol also requires a petroleum storage license, which this person did not have.
A spokeswoman for trading standards warned that storing more than 30 litres of petrol in a single location "can lead a serious fire or explosion."
"As well as producing a fire hazard, the vapour can cause irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat and exposure to high concentrations, particularly in restricted spaces, can cause dizziness and unconsciousness," she said.
You may also want to watch:
It is legal to store up to 275 litres of petrol if you inform trading standards, and store it in suitable plastic or metal containers, or in demountable fuel tanks.
Plastic containers have a maximum capacity of 10 litres, while metal containers can store 20 litres.
Most Read
- 1 Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet
- 2 Officers praised after stopping man with shotgun from killing children
- 3 Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages
- 4 'Officials continually get worse' - Evans rants at ref after Town defeat
- 5 Man suffers life-changing injuries in four-car crash on A143
- 6 Suffolk celebrity farmer starring in new TV show about campervans
- 7 Mike Bacon: Why it's time for Town to go 4-4-2
- 8 Man in balaclava stole large amount of cash from mid Suffolk post office
- 9 Accrington chairman Holt reveals messages which led to Town's Burgess deal
- 10 Road reopens after stuck lorry