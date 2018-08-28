Sunshine and Showers

Man outraged after poo smeared on car

PUBLISHED: 11:14 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 29 January 2019

We have made the editorial decision to censor the image of the faeces Picture: ANDREW GASKIN

ANDREW GASKIN

A Suffolk resident has spoken of his disgust after finding what he believes to be dog poo dumped on his car windscreen.

Andrew Gaskin, from Kesgrave, said he was “truly sickened and disgusted” to discover the mess on his way to work at roughly 8.30am this morning.

“I woke up and got ready for work, went outside to my car and found it like that, ” he said.

“I had to spend time cleaning it and using anti-bacterial spray which almost made me late.

“I felt disgusted. I don’t know who I could have upset for such a vile act.”

Mr Gaskin said he could “only imagine” the mess was dog faeces, but he “didn’t pay too much attention” as he wanted it cleaned up as quickly as possible.

He said he was shocked this could happen in the Kesgrave community, adding that he hoped the prank wouldn’t be repeated.

The incident has not been reported to the police.

In order to spare you all a disgusting sight, we have made the editorial decision to censor the image of the faeces

