News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Travel advice issued ahead of Queen's lying in state

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 12:44 PM September 12, 2022
Crowds watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to London from Wednesday as the Queen lies in state. Pictured: Crowds watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes Mercat Cross in Edinburgh. - Credit: PA

Suffolk residents hoping to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state are advised to plan their journeys ahead of time, Greater Anglia has said.  

The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall from 5pm on Wednesday in a closed coffin draped with a royal flag, usually a personal standard. The hall will be open for 24 hours a day until 6.30am on the day of the Queen’s funeral, Monday, September 19. 

Other outlets have reported that overnight queues are anticipated, as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to the capital to pay their respects. 

The last person to lie in state was the Queen Mother in 2002, with an estimated 200,000 people turning out in just three days. 

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “Many people from across the country will wish to travel in the coming days to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen and the rail industry is working hard to enable people to do that.  

“However, we would urge people to check service details before travelling and to be prepared for very busy trains and stations.  

"For up-to-date travel information, please check nationalrail.co.uk or greateranglia.co.uk.  For London travel information visit tfl.gov.uk." 

The Queen
Suffolk

Don't Miss

An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man remains under arrest after woman and girl stabbed to death in home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Here is how stamps, coins, postboxes and more will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen

How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
12/12/2014 Prince Charles visits engineering event at Essex Uni

The Queen | Updated

People of Suffolk invited as Charles to be proclaimed King in county

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News

Double murder probe launched after two women stabbed to death in home

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon