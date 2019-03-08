Families hit the beach as Suffolk basks in Easter sun
PUBLISHED: 18:12 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:12 20 April 2019
Rachel Edge
Shorts and t-shirts were the order of the day today as Suffolk basked in warm Easter sunshine and beneath beautiful blue skies.
Despite not breaking any records, Easter Saturday has seen temperatures reach the mid-twenties and has encouraged families and groups of friends to venture out to their nearest beach or beer garden to enjoy the sunshine.
Temperatures reached highs of 24C at Santon Downham today but some costal areas stayed much cooler where an easterly wind kept the temperature down in the low teens.
Families who visited Felixstowe were treated to a weekend funfair where there were many attractions to entertain the children.
Inflatable assault courses and bumper cars were available to visiting youngsters.
They were also treated to an Everything Easter event in the town centre.