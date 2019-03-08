Sunny

Families hit the beach as Suffolk basks in Easter sun

PUBLISHED: 18:12 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:12 20 April 2019

Felixstowe beach was packed with families enjoying the sun. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Felixstowe beach was packed with families enjoying the sun. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

Shorts and t-shirts were the order of the day today as Suffolk basked in warm Easter sunshine and beneath beautiful blue skies.

Funfair on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGEFunfair on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Despite not breaking any records, Easter Saturday has seen temperatures reach the mid-twenties and has encouraged families and groups of friends to venture out to their nearest beach or beer garden to enjoy the sunshine.

Temperatures reached highs of 24C at Santon Downham today but some costal areas stayed much cooler where an easterly wind kept the temperature down in the low teens.

Families who visited Felixstowe were treated to a weekend funfair where there were many attractions to entertain the children.

Inflatable assault courses and bumper cars were available to visiting youngsters.

Funfair on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGEFunfair on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

They were also treated to an Everything Easter event in the town centre.

Funfair on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGEFunfair on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There were a variety of rides on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThere were a variety of rides on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Felixstowe beach on the Easter weekend.Picture: RACHEL EDGEFelixstowe beach on the Easter weekend.Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children played on an inflatable assault course on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGEChildren played on an inflatable assault course on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There were also bungee ropes on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThere were also bungee ropes on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Funfair on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGEFunfair on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Families played games on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamilies played games on Felixstowe seafront. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A bike and Land Rover collided on the B1078. The man died Picture: NEIL PERRY

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

