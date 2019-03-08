E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Your chance to quiz police chief and PCC

PUBLISHED: 09:32 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 10 September 2019

Suffolk's Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk's Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

A series of public meetings giving Suffolk residents the chance to quiz the county's chief of police and its crime commissioner will be held in September and October.

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore will answer questions at the meeting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPolice and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore will answer questions at the meeting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Chief Constable Steve Jupp and Suffolk's police and crime commissioner (PCC) Tim Passmore will stage the meetings in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft.

Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and find out more about policing in the county.

Mr Passmore said: "Public engagement is hugely important in this role and I make myself available to anyone who needs to speak to me through one-to-one surgeries and directly via e-mail and on the phone, but it is equally important to have these bigger meetings where people can question me in a more open forum.

"I do hope people will accept this invite to come and find out more about policing. Steve and I will be pleased to discuss any matter that arises.

You may also want to watch:

"I am hoping for an open and frank two-way dialogue, so please spread the word as I really want to encourage a good crowd."

Each of the three meetings will involve a quick overview from the PCC and chief constable before a question and answer session.

A senior police officer, responsible for policing in the local area, will also attend to add operational context.

The west area meeting which covers the towns of Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Sudbury, Haverhill, Mildenhall, Newmarket and Brandon and surrounding villages will be held at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club on Tuesday, September 24.

The east area meeting which covers Lowestoft, Leiston, Framlingham, Eye, Beccles and surrounding towns and villages will be held on Thursday, October 10 at the Wherry Hotel, Lowestoft.

The south area meeting covers Ipswich and the towns of Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Hadleigh and surrounding towns and villages will be held on Thursday, October 31 at the Ipswich Community Church.

All meetings start at 7pm and there is no need to book.

Most Read

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested with shotgun following arson attack

A man has been arrested following r a shotgun incident near Sudbuy. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Whisper it quietly… but Ipswich Town could have answered a decade-old right-back question

Kane Vincent-Young has started well at Ipswich Town, bringing back memories of David Wright and Fabian Wilnis. Picture; ARCHANT

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested with shotgun following arson attack

A man has been arrested following r a shotgun incident near Sudbuy. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Parade and service to commemorate the Battle of Britain

The Battle of Britain Memorial parade takes place in Bury St. Edmunds on Sunday September 15 Picture: LAC JAMES LEDGER

FIFA 20 ratings revealed - who are Ipswich Town’s top rated players?

Leading scorer James Norwood is one of a number of Ipswich Town players with a 68 rating in FIFA 20. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Your chance to quiz police chief and PCC

Suffolk's Chief Constable Steve Jupp Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists