Your chance to quiz police chief and PCC

A series of public meetings giving Suffolk residents the chance to quiz the county's chief of police and its crime commissioner will be held in September and October.

Chief Constable Steve Jupp and Suffolk's police and crime commissioner (PCC) Tim Passmore will stage the meetings in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft.

Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and find out more about policing in the county.

Mr Passmore said: "Public engagement is hugely important in this role and I make myself available to anyone who needs to speak to me through one-to-one surgeries and directly via e-mail and on the phone, but it is equally important to have these bigger meetings where people can question me in a more open forum.

"I do hope people will accept this invite to come and find out more about policing. Steve and I will be pleased to discuss any matter that arises.

"I am hoping for an open and frank two-way dialogue, so please spread the word as I really want to encourage a good crowd."

Each of the three meetings will involve a quick overview from the PCC and chief constable before a question and answer session.

A senior police officer, responsible for policing in the local area, will also attend to add operational context.

The west area meeting which covers the towns of Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Sudbury, Haverhill, Mildenhall, Newmarket and Brandon and surrounding villages will be held at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club on Tuesday, September 24.

The east area meeting which covers Lowestoft, Leiston, Framlingham, Eye, Beccles and surrounding towns and villages will be held on Thursday, October 10 at the Wherry Hotel, Lowestoft.

The south area meeting covers Ipswich and the towns of Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Hadleigh and surrounding towns and villages will be held on Thursday, October 31 at the Ipswich Community Church.

All meetings start at 7pm and there is no need to book.