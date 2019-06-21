Why is Suffolk such a special place to live?

Suffolk Day, 21st June 2019 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

As Suffolk unites in celebration of our wonderful county, we asked people what they think makes Suffolk so special.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mike Small, community engagement officer with Suffolk Police PIcture: SUFFOLK POLICE Mike Small, community engagement officer with Suffolk Police PIcture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mike Small, community engagement officer with Suffolk police, said: "It's a lovely place to live.

"There are so many nice places to go with wonderful towns and villages.

As a community engagement officer I meet so many different people in the county. "People are so friendly in Suffolk. The response I get is great, people are genuinely pleased to see us.

"Whenever I am out for a walk in Woodbridge I think what a great place Suffolk is to live."

Michelle Keable, senior recruitment officer at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust PIcture: CHRIS BRAMMER Michelle Keable, senior recruitment officer at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust PIcture: CHRIS BRAMMER

Michelle Keable, senior recruitment officer at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, said she likes the way you can live life at the speed you like in Suffolk.

She said: "I love Suffolk because you can dictate the pace of life.

"Hectic, go to town. Mellow, head to the seaside."

Luke Penning, who works as a video editor for Ipswich Borough Council, said anything is possible in Suffolk.

Firefighter Dale Mason. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Firefighter Dale Mason. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I love Suffolk because it opens up the possibilities of what's possible.

"The area, the people and the landscapes. Nothing beats a sunset on the River Orwell."

You may also want to watch:

Dale Mason, a firefighter from Ipswich, said: "You are rarely more than five minutes from some beautiful countryside, we have fantastic historic buildings and castles.

The Greyhound Pub's cellar manager Dick Mainwaring Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Greyhound Pub's cellar manager Dick Mainwaring Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We haver a beautiful coastline all the way from Felixstowe to Thorpeness and Lowestoft, although my favourite place is Pin Mill.

"There is lots of diversity around here too, I grew up in Chantry in Ipswich which is a very diverse community.

"We have so much to celebrate in the county."

Dick Mainwaring, cellar manager at the Greyhound Pub in Ipswich, said: "We have great people here in Suffolk, a lovely coastline, country walks and great pubs.

Jack Smith, Marketing Assistant at Ipswich Borough Council Picture: IBC Jack Smith, Marketing Assistant at Ipswich Borough Council Picture: IBC

"We have the bustling Waterfront area and Christchurch Park - which is one of the best parks in the country, let alone the county.

"We love all things Suffolk here."

Lauren Bunce, who works as a cinema apprentice at the Regal Theatre in Stowmarket, said she loves the county's arts scene.

"I love living in Suffolk because I'm surrounded by the beautiful countryside.

Lauren Bunce, events and cinema apprentice at the Regal Theatre in Stowmarket Picture: LAUREN BUNCE Lauren Bunce, events and cinema apprentice at the Regal Theatre in Stowmarket Picture: LAUREN BUNCE

"Its small towns and friendly people never disappoint. We are really lucky with the local arts scene, there are so many talented people in Suffolk.'

Jack Smith, Marketing Assistant at Ipswich Borough Council, said: "I love Suffolk because there is plenty to do and plenty of space around. You can be enjoying an ice cream on the beach in Felixstowe one minute, and a pint in beer garden in Woodbridge the next."

Nicki Brammer, assistant practitioner, nutrition and dietetics at ESNEFT said: "We have lovely parks, you're never too far away from the coast and, of course, we have Ipswich Town."