What can businesses do to protect customers as Covid rates rise?

Businesses throughout Suffolk are set to receive guidance on how to protect their workers and customers from coronavirus as part of a campaign launching on Monday.

All of Suffolk’s district councils, working with the Suffolk Resilience Forum’s Safer Places Group, have agreed to work in partnership with the Health and Safety Executive, the national regulator for workplace health and safety.

The new campaign will see businesses across the county be guided on how they can manage risks and protect workers, customers and visitors from Covid-19.

It comes as rates continue to rise in Suffolk, with East Suffolk and West Suffolk flagged as areas of concern.

David Collinson, the lead for the Safer Places Group, said: “We are talking to local businesses and inspecting sites in and around Suffolk to understand how they are managing risks in line with their specific business activity.

“Many will already have the correct measures in place, but equally others may welcome a bit more help to ensure they are doing all that they can to protect their staff, customers, visitors and ultimately their business.

“Becoming Covid-secure must be a priority for all businesses in Suffolk. It is a legal duty for businesses to protect their workers and others from harm and this includes taking reasonable steps to control the risk and protect people from coronavirus.”

