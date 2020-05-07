Don’t break lockdown restrictions to celebrate VE Day, Suffolk warned

Calls have been made to ensure that people stay safe while marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day this week during the current coronavirus crisis.

Victory in Europe Day, or VE Day, is set to be commemorated across Suffolk this Friday.

It was hoped that streets would be able to gather together to mark the occasion with parties or other commemorative events.

Now, however, because of the coronavirus such gatherings are unable to go ahead - with the Suffolk Resilience Forum asking people to continue to abide by the restrictions to prevent the disease from spreading.

The Suffolk Resilience Forum, comprised of the county’s NHS, emergency services and public sector organisations, said it appreciated how difficult the last few weeks have been but that compliance with the lockdown remains essential.

The forum has suggested other ways people can mark the occasion, including through bunting and posters, as well as special recipes with resources available online.

On behalf of the Suffolk Resilience Forum, Chris Bally said: “This weekend was originally due to be one where communities came together to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE day. Sadly, we can no longer do this in the way we had envisaged before the Covid-19 emergency.

“In 1945, the country saw spontaneous celebrations and parties. In 2020, we will have to find other ways as we all have a responsibility to slow the spread of Covid-19 to help save lives and protect the NHS.

“However, we can still take time to reflect and honour the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to make VE Day possible.

“We can mark the day in many other safe ways. I’d encourage people to visit VE Day website for lots of ideas to involve the whole family.

“Whatever you do to commemorate VE Day, and to enjoy the weekend, please make sure you and your family stay safe.”

