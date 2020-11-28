Massive cycle ride raises £150k to repair ageing churches

A cycle ride involving hundreds of riders has raised £150,000 to help repair Suffolk’s historic churches.

The Suffolk Historic Churches Trust holds the Ride and Stride event every year, where people tour as many glorious ancient church buildings by pedal or foot.

The coronavirus crisis meant not as many churches could participate in this year’s event on Saturday, September 12.

Yet despite that, it surpassed its previous fundraising record of £128,223, set in 2019.

“In March, when the Ride and Stride was planned, any reservations we had were outweighed by the enthusiasm of our organisers, and the continuing need for funds for the Trust,” said Patrick Grieve, chairman of Suffolk Churches Ride and Stride.

“It was a challenge, and we have all been surprised and delighted at the response from riders, walkers and their generous sponsors.

“We would like to send our profound thanks to all. With cash still coming in, hopefully we can take the figure over £155,000.”

Pedal and Drive, a sister event for vintage and classic cars, was also held again this year - raising an extra £15,000, with more than 100 vehicles taking part.

Grants are given by the Trust to churches in need of repair, with the most recent to benefit including All Saints Hartest, All Saints Ashbocking, The Unitarian Meeting House in Ipswich and St Mary’s Pakenham.

The 2021 Ride and Stride will be held on Saturday, September 11.