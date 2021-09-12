News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hundreds of cyclists, walkers and drivers support Ride and Stride event

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:38 PM September 12, 2021   
Cars and bikes meet up at St Nicholas Church, Denston

Cars and bikes meet up at St Nicholas Church, Denston. - Credit: Martin Hollywood

Hundreds of churches opened across Suffolk to welcome about 1,000 walkers and cyclists.

It was all for the annual Suffolk churches Ride and Stride day, when sponsored participants could choose their route around the county in aid of the Suffolk Historic Churches Trust (SHCT).

More than 100 veteran and classic cars also took part in the sister event Pedal & Drive - leaving from six different country houses, along six assigned routes and visiting six churches - before assembling at Lavenham.

Hundreds of churches across Suffolk opened for the occasion.

Hundreds of churches across Suffolk opened for the event. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Geoffrey Probert, chairman of the SHCT, said: "I was extremely pleased that the day went so well and, by the end, the sun was shining too.

"People have been very generous with their time, organising this big fundraising day, and with their donations for Suffolk Historic Churches Trust."

Around 1,000 walkers and cyclists took part in this year's Suffolk Churches Ride and Stride Day.

Around 1,000 walkers and cyclists took part in this year's Suffolk Churches Ride and Stride day. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

This was the 40th annual sponsored cycling event, an idea that began in Suffolk before spreading across the country.  

Last year the day raised £190,000 that was divided between the trust - to be given in grants to restore and improve church buildings - with the remaining half of the sponsorship money given to the church chosen by each cyclist or walker.

