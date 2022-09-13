Litter pickers collect 20 bags of rubbish from Suffolk river

Participants in the River Deben clean up with some of the rubbish collected - Credit: RUTH LEACH

Litter pickers collected 20 bin liners full of rubbish while cleaning a Suffolk river, including traffic cones, tyres and old moorings.

Local scouts, members of the public and conservationists participated in the clean-up of the River Deben at Woodbridge on Saturday as the Save the Deben group prepares to apply for designated bathing water status for the river.

If approved, the status will mean the waters are monitored and protected from sources of pollution that are known to be a risk to bathers’ health.

A 25-strong team from the 5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts took to the water in power boats, kayaks, paddle boards and rowing boats to remove hard-to-reach rubbish on the banks, while other participants walked the river wall to retrieve discarded items.

Group scout leader Barrie Hayter said: “The scouts spend a lot of time in and on the water around Woodbridge and we want to make sure it is protected to use for future generations.

“Since Covid, we have seen a rise in people using the river for recreational activities and fun, so ensuring it is safe is important to all local users.”

Mr Hayter and Jane Healey, from community group Transition Woodbridge, which aims to prepare for a changing climate, have signed a charter pledging to act as guardians of the Deben and call on others to engage with it respectfully.

Ruth Leach, co-founder of Save the Deben, took part in the clean-up.

She said: “Having the Sea Scouts and Transition Woodbridge sign the charter is wonderful.

“We already have over 300 signatures supporting the project and hope to get more at upcoming events.”

The application for the bathing water status needs to be submitted to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) by an October 31 deadline and the campaigners hope to have achieved the status by the start of the next bathing season in May 2023.

If approved, the river will become only the third in the UK to achieve the recognition.

The rubbish collected from the river was taken away by East Suffolk Norse to recycle where possible.